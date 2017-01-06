Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Jan. 1.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
Most popular
1. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
6. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
7. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
8. NIGHT SCHOOL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)
9. TOM CLANCY: TRUE FAITH AND ALLEGIANCE, by Mark Greaney (Putnam)
10. TURBO TWENTY-THREE, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)
NONFICTION
1. THE LOSE YOUR BELLY DIET, by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)
2. THE PRINCESS DIARIST, by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)
3. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
4. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
5. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
6. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
7. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
8. THE UNDOING PROJECT, by Michael Lewis (Norton)
9. THE BOOK OF JOY, by Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu and Douglas Abrams (Avery)
10. ZERO SUGAR DIET, by David Zinczenko (Ballantine)
PAPERBACK
1. GREEN SMOOTHIES FOR LIFE, by J.J. Smith (Atria)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
4. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
5. ISLAND OF GLASS, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)
6. UNINVITED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
7. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
8. IN A DARK, DARK WOOD, by Ruth Ware (Scout)
9. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (movie tie-in), by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
10. JOHANNA’S CHRISTMAS, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.