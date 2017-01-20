Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Jan. 15.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE MISTRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. BELOW THE BELT, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
6. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
7. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
8. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
10. NIGHT SCHOOL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)
NONFICTION
1. THE LOSE YOUR BELLY DIET, by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)
2. FOOD, HEALTH, AND HAPPINESS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
3. THREE DAYS IN JANUARY, by Bret Baier (Morrow)
4. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
5. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. KILLING THE RISING SUN by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
7. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
8. THE PRINCESS DIARIST, by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)
9. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
10. ZERO SUGAR DIET, by David Zinczenko (Ballantine)
PAPERBACK
1. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. APPRENTICE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Berkley)
4. UNINVITED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. THE GAMES, by James Patterson and Mark T. Sullivan (Grand Central)
6. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
7. GREEN SMOOTHIES FOR LIFE, by J.J. Smith (Atria)
8. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
9. FIFTY SHADES DARKER (movie tie-in), by E.L. James (Vintage)
10. THE INSTANT POT ELECTRIC PRESSURE COOKER COOKBOOK, by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)
