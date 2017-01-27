Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Jan. 22.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. NEVER NEVER, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
2. THE MISTRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
6. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. FEVERSONG, by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte)
8. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
9. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
NONFICTION
1. THREE DAYS IN JANUARY, by Bret Baier (Morrow)
2. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
3. FOOD, HEALTH, AND HAPPINESS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
4. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
5. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. THE LOSE YOUR BELLY DIET, by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)
7. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
8. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
9. THE WHOLE 30 COOKBOOK, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)
10. ZERO SUGAR DIET, by David Zinczenko (Ballantine)
PAPERBACK
1. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. UNINVITED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
4. APPRENTICE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Berkley)
5. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
6. THE HEART OF AROMATHERAPY, by Andrea Butje (Hay House)
7. THE GAMES, by James Patterson and Mark T. Sullivan (Grand Central)
8. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
9. FINDING I AM, by Lysa TerKeurst (LifeWay)
10. THE WIDOW, by Fiona Barton (Berkley)
