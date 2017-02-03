Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 29.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
Most popular
1. NEVER NEVER, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
2. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. THE MISTRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. THE GIRL BEFORE, by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)
6. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
7. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
9. POWER GAME, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
10. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
NONFICTION
1. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
2. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
3. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
4. THREE DAYS IN JANUARY, by Bret Baier (Morrow)
5. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
7. ATLAS OBSCURA, by Joshua Foer and Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton (Workman)
8. FOOD, HEALTH, AND HAPPINESS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
9. GOSNELL, by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer (Regnery)
10. THE LOSE YOUR BELLY DIET, by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)
PAPERBACK
1. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. UNINVITED, by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)
4. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
5. THE WIDOW, by Fiona Barton (Berkley)
6. THE GAMES, by James Patterson (Grand Central)
7. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
8. APPRENTICE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Berkley)
9. GREEN SMOOTHIES FOR LIFE, by J.J. Smith (Atria)
10. FIFTY SHADES DARKER (movie tie-in), by E.L. James (Vintage)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.