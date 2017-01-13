Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Jan. 8.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE MISTRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. BELOW THE BELT, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
9. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
10. NIGHT SCHOOL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)
NONFICTION
1. FOOD, HEALTH, AND HAPPINESS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
2. THE LOSE YOUR BELLY DIET, by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)
3. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
4. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
5. THE PRINCESS DIARIST, by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)
6. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
7. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
8. THE WHOLE 30 COOKBOOK, by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)
9. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Dugard (Holt)
10. THE UNDOING PROJECT, by Michael Lewis (Norton)
PAPERBACK
1. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
2. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
3. APPRENTICE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Berkley)
4. UNINVITED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
6. THE GAMES, by James Patterson and Mark T. Sullivan (Grand Central)
7. GREEN SMOOTHIES FOR LIFE, by J.J. Smith (Atria)
8. ISLAND OF GLASS, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)
9. PALEO COOKING WITH YOUR INSTANT POT, by Jennifer Robins (Page Street)
10. THE INSTANT POT ELECTRIC PRESSURE COOKER COOKBOOK, by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)
