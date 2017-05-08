Ex-presidents are known for writing their memoirs, but Bill Clinton is taking his literary career in an unexpected new direction: A collaboration with author James Patterson on “The President Is Missing,” a thriller to be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company in June 2018.
“Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton in statement released Monday.
Patterson is the best-selling author of the Alex Cross series and other suspense novels; Clinton had a best-seller of his own in 2004 with “My Life.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.