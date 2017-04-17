A new book topping Amazon's best-sellers list is making waves in the political world and being touted as a must-read by top Republicans, including the president.
“Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide,” by Michael J. Knowles, promises to provide “the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date.”
The catch? The 266-page book is completely blank, save for chapter titles and brief introductions.
"It took a very long time to research this book,” said Knowles, 26, an actor and Yale University graduate, in an interview with Fox News.
"When I observed their record...on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on, I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank.”
President Donald Trump even chimed in with a shining review via Twitter on Monday, calling it “a great book for your reading enjoyment.”
