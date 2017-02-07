BLACK EDGE: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street, by Sheelah Kolhatkar. The “wanted man” in Kolhatkar’s title is Steven A. Cohen, the Great Neck native whose SAC Capital — once a hugely successful hedge fund — was shut down by a yearslong investigation for insider trading. If you already distrust Wall Street, “Black Edge” won’t change your mind. (Random House, $28)
AMIABLE WITH BIG TEETH, by Claude McKay. In 2009, a graduate student discovered the manuscript of this unpublished 1941 novel in the Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Columbia. A satire of the political activists and intelligentsia of 1930s Harlem, it is a capstone to the literary career of McKay (1889-1948), considered one of the pillars of the Harlem Renaissance. (Penguin Books, $28)
PACHINKO, by Min Jin Lee. This historical novel, by the author of “Free Food for Millionaires,” follows several generations of a Korean family in Japan during the 20th century, where they face poverty and intense discrimination but make a fortune running pachinko parlors, a pinball-like game. Lee has worked her own Asian variation on the immigrant saga. (Grand Central, $27)
