Publication of Ivanka Trump’s forthcoming book has been delayed, according to The Associated Press.
Portfolio, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, has pushed publication of “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success” from early March to May 2.
The change was made to "accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka's life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools and city," her publisher said in a statement.
In a description of the book on the Penguin website, Trump promises to share “the best skills I’ve learned from some of the amazing people I’ve met, on subjects such as identifying opportunities, shifting careers smoothly, negotiating, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family, and helping change the system to make it better for women — now and in the future.”
