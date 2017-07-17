Former Vice President Joe Biden is hitting the road, and one of his stops is Long Island.
Biden will speak at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 27, part of his 19-city “American Promise Tour” in support of a forthcoming memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” published by Flatiron Books.
In a release, Flatiron billed the tour as “a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”
Tickets for the Westbury event go on sale July 28 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of his memoir.
