"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski (bruh-ZHIN-skee) has a three-book deal.

Weinstein Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that the first release would be a new and expanded edition of the 2011 best-seller "Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth." The book features commentary from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sheryl Sandberg, among others, and will come out next spring.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Brzezinski also plans two more "Knowing Your Value" publications, scheduled for fall 2018. "Comeback Careers" will be co-authored by sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski, and "The Millennial Challenge" is a collaboration with "Morning Joe" producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo. Mika Brzezinski's other books include "All Things at Once" and "Obsessed: America's Food Addiction — and My Own."

Weinstein Books is a partnership between the Weinstein Co. and Hachette Book Group.