HOMESICK FOR ANOTHER WORLD, by Ottessa Moshfegh. The author’s 2015 novel, “Eileen,” won the PEN/Hemingway Prize and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Her new story collection should please fans of that book, with 14 dark, perverse tales of obsessive love and dysfunctional relationships, many first published in The Paris Review. (Penguin Press, $26)
RUMI’S SECRET: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love, by Brad Gooch. From the biographer of Flannery O’Connor and Frank O’Hara comes the life story of the 13th-century Persian mystic and poet, whose work remains a spiritual touchstone today. Gooch studied Persian and translates liberally from Rumi’s poems, and visited the Middle East — including a prewar stop in Aleppo, Syria — to better understand his subject. (Harper, $28.99)
TEARS WE CANNOT STOP: A Sermon to White America, by Michael Eric Dyson. A Georgetown professor and ordained minister builds on his widely read New York Times Op-Ed of last summer to create this impassioned book on race in America, which is structured as a religious service with a sermon at its core and ending with a prayer. (St. Martin’s, $24.99)
Comments
