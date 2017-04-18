IMAGINE WANTING ONLY THIS, by Kristen Radtke. In this sophisticated graphic memoir, recalling books such as Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home,” a writer and illustrator explores her family history — including a congenital heart condition that killed her beloved uncle and may afflict her — as well as a morbid obsession with ruins and deserted cities that reflects the anomie that plagued her in her 20s. (Pantheon, $29.95)
LOCKING UP OUR OWN: Crime and Punishment in Black America, by James Forman Jr. We hear a lot about the mass incarceration of African-American men. Forman, a Yale Law School professor and son of a civil rights activist, offers context and asks tough questions, drawn from his experience as a public defender in D.C.: Namely, why have black judges, juries and officials locked up so many of their own? (FSG, $27)
THE STARS ARE FIRE, by Anita Shreve. The new novel from the author of “The Pilot’s Wife” and “Fortune’s Rocks” is set in Maine during the “Great Fires” of 1947. As wildfires rage through the woods and coastal towns, Grace, a 24-year-old mother, is left alone with two small children when her husband volunteers with the firefighting effort. She will be tested by tragedy. (Alfred A. Knopf, $25.95)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.