RISING STAR: The Making of Barack Obama, by David J. Garrow. At more than 1,400 pages, this tome on the 44th POTUS is making splashy headlines: The author, who won a Pulitzer for his MLK Jr. biography, spoke with Sheila Miyoshi Jager, an ex-girlfriend whom Obama proposed to — twice — before the relationship fell apart. According to Jager, Obama decided, for political reasons, he would marry a black woman. (William Morrow, $45)
SAINTS FOR ALL OCCASIONS, by J. Courtney Sullivan. This Irish Catholic family drama tells the story of sisters Nora and Theresa Flynn, who leave their village in Ireland to come to the United States in 1957. Sullivan follows them across the decades, as Nora becomes a Boston matriarch and Theresa winds up a cloistered nun in Vermont, while a secret from the past lingers between them. (Alfred A. Knopf, $26.95)
JIMMY BUFFETT: A Good Life All the Way, by Ryan White. Required reading for Parrotheads: Ryan White’s new book on the Sag Harbor singer-songwriter-entrepreneur beloved for his easy-living hits “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” White traces Buffett’s path from a Gulf Coast childhood through his formative days in New Orleans and Key West and beyond. (Touchstone, $26.99)
