MY LIFE, MY LOVE, MY LEGACY, by Coretta Scott King, as told to the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds. More than 10 years after her death comes this memoir by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., drawn from interviews conducted over 25 years with Reynolds, a journalist who became a personal friend. The narrative follows Coretta from her childhood in “backwoods” Alabama through her marriage, the assassination and her decades of civil rights activism. (Henry Holt, $30)
THE RED SPHINX, by Alexandre Dumas, translated by Lawrence Ellsworth. Fans of “The Three Musketeers” can rejoice in the 800-page English translation of this largely forgotten sequel, published serially in 1865-66 but never completed. D’Artagnan and friends don’t appear here, but King Louis XIII and the shrewd Cardinal Richelieu (along with the king’s illegitimate half-brother) take starring roles. A related story, “The Dove,” serves to conclude the narrative. (Pegasus, $26.95)
DOCTOROW: Collected Stories, by E.L. Doctorow. The 15 short stories in this volume by the award-winning author of “The Book of Daniel” and “Ragtime” were selected and revised by Doctorow himself before his death in 2015. Among the offerings are “Liner Notes: The Songs of Billy Bathgate,” a companion to his 1989 novel, and “The Water Works,” which formed the basis of his 1994 novel of the same name, along with stand-alone tales such as “Jolene: A Life.” (Random House, $30)
