THIS IS JUST MY FACE: TRY NOT TO STARE, by Gabourey Sidibe. The actress known for her Oscar-nominated turn in the film “Precious,” recalls a childhood in Brooklyn and Harlem (daughter of a polygamous dad and a mom who busks in the subways) with an unexpected rise to Hollywood fame. She offers her humorous perspective on a world that only sometimes sees past her sex, her race and her size. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $25)
THE DINNER PARTY AND OTHER STORIES, by Joshua Ferris. Here are 11 short stories by the author of “Then We Came to the End,” a workplace comedy that was a National Book Award finalist, and “To Rise Again at a Decent Hour,” a novel about dentistry and social media (among other things) that was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. This is Ferris’ first story collection. (Little, Brown; $26)
THE LEAVERS, by Lisa Ko. For its commitment to addressing social justice in fiction, Barbara Kingsolver awarded this debut novel the PEN/Bellwether Prize. Ko, born in Queens and now living in Brooklyn, tells the story of Deming Guo — an 11-year-old Bronx boy whose undocumented Chinese mother vanishes. He finds himself adopted by two white college professors upstate but unable to let go of his past. (Algonquin, $25.95)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.