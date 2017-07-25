FIERCE KINGDOM, by Gin Phillips. The premise of this novel will send chills down the spine of any parent — and keep them turning pages into the wee hours. Joan and her 4-year-old, Lincoln, are enjoying a day at the zoo when they hear the sharp report of gunfire and see bodies on the ground. A gunman is loose on the grounds, and Joan will have use her wits to keep herself and her son alive. (Viking, $25)
THE COOPERSTOWN CASEBOOK: Who’s in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Who Should Be In, and Who Should Pack Their Plaques, by Jay Jaffe. Why aren’t Barry Bonds or Peter Rose Hall of Famers? Why have so many lesser players edged in? A contributing writer at SSI.com proposes his own scoring system for a better roster. This one is strictly for hard-core fans, and it’s sure to generate heated debate. (St. Martin’s, $25.99)
WHAT SHE ATE: Six Remarkable Women and the Food That Tells Their Stories, by Laura Shapiro. A food scholar explores the culinary lives of influential women including Eleanor Roosevelt (she disapproved of FDR’s cocktails and smoked clams), English novelist Barbara Pym (she wrote sustained by cold beef and rice pudding) and Cosmo editor Helen Gurley Brown (she stayed thin with sugar-free Jell-O). (Viking, $27)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.