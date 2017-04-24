I’D DIE FOR YOU: And Other Lost Stories, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Here’s a toast to the author of “The Great Gatsby,” who was such a prolific writer of short stories — they were his “bread and butter,” writes editor Anne Margaret Daniel — that we’re still finding them. This volume of previously unpublished or uncollected work is a treasure trove of tales too dark for the magazines of the 1930s. Lucky us. (Scribner, $28)
THE WHOLE THING TOGETHER, by Ann Brashares. Beloved for her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” books for young readers — she has plenty of adult fans, too — Brashares sets her latest novel at an old family beach house in the Hamptons that is shared by the two families spun off from a divorce. Though the new siblings have never met, a family celebration will finally bring them together, with unexpected results. (Delacorte, $18.99)
THE OTHER SIDE OF IMPOSSIBLE: Ordinary People Who Faced Daunting Medical Challenges and Refused to Give Up, by Susannah Meadows. At the age of 3, the author’s son Shepherd was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. When Western medicine didn’t help, Meadows, a journalist, found a special diet — no gluten, no dairy — that did. For this book she found other families who, as she writes, had similarly explored “the wilds of unfinished science.” (Random House, $28)
