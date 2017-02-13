THE ISLAMIC JESUS: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims, by Mustafa Akyol. Scholars emphasize that the world’s great monotheistic religions — Judaism, Christianity, Islam — share common roots. Here the author of “Islam Without Extremes” examines, for lay readers, how Jesus figures in the Quran, and how Muslims have viewed him through the centuries. (St. Martin’s, $26.99)
THE CHILBURY LADIES’ CHOIR, by Jennifer Ryan. Some of us can’t get enough novels about the British homefront during World War II (think “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society”). This debut novel imagines the lives of women left behind in the fictional village of Chilbury while their husbands are at war; as the title suggests, they form their own choir to “carry on singing.” (Crown, $26)
THE NOT-QUITE STATES OF AMERICA: Dispatches from the Territories and Other Far Flung Outposts of the USA, by Doug Mack. Puerto Rico. Guam. The U.S. Virgin Islands. American Samoa. The Northern Mariana Islands. Travel writer Mack (“Europe on Five Wrong Turns a Day”) sets out to explore those parts of the United States that aren’t states but nevertheless fly the American flag. (W.W. Norton, $26.95)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.