Singer-actor Aaron Carter has responded to tweeted comments by his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, following Aaron’s arrest Saturday on DUI and other charges.

Nick Carter, 37, had tweeted Sunday, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” Aaron Carter, 29, tweeted in response. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Aaron Carter also tweeted Monday to talk-show host Wendy Williams, admonishing her to “read my tweets. Your story is not up to date.”

The singer had been arrested in Cornelia, Georgia, about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta, after another motorist called 911 to report a vehicle driving erratically. A Habersham County sheriff’s deputy spotted Carter pulling into an auto-parts store where he was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and having drug-related objects. Girlfriend Madison Parker, a passenger, was arrested on drug charges as well as for obstruction of law enforcement officers. Each was released on bail.

A day after the arrest, Carter’s representative tweeted a statement saying a new tire on the singer’s car had gone out of alignment. “Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone” where “he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney,” the statement added. The right to counsel does not apply in state non-felony cases, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The statement said Carter is licensed to use medical marijuana to treat anxiety and that additionally, “He feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted.”

A lost tour date Saturday, July 15, at KC Live! in Kansas City, Missouri, would be made up, the statement said. The singer had tweeted Saturday that, “Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC….”

Carter remained scheduled to perform his next show, a free event with two other acts at the Brookwood Village mall in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday.