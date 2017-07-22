John Heard, perhaps best known for his role as Peter McCallister, the father in “Home Alone,” died Friday in Palo Alto, California, TMZ has reported.
Citing family sources, TMZ said the 72-year-old actor was found dead in a hotel room by the maid service, and police were called for a medical emergency. Heard was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner is investigating the cause of death.
TMZ reported that a rep for Heard states he had “minor back surgery” Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center and was staying at the hotel to recover.
Heard starred in the 1988 comedy “Big” with Tom Hanks, and had various TV roles, including in “Sharknado” and “The Sopranos.”
