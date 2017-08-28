Adam Sandler's Long Island summer
Adam Sandler, who with co-star Chris Rock is renting properties in Sands Point for the summer, has been spotted all around Long Island while filming new Netflix comedy "The Week Of."
In addition to the locales below, he's also been spotted at Chinese restaurant Hunan Taste in Greenvale, Schmear Bakery & Market in Port Washington and DiMaggio’s Trattoria in Port Washington.
Cipollini Trattoria and Bar(Credit: Kiki Coven / Instagram )
Instagram user Kiki Coven sat next to Adam Sandler at Cipollini Trattoria and Bar on July 9, 2017.
Broadway Mall in Hicksville(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)
Adam Sandler filmed some shots at Broadway Mall in Hicksville for the upcoming comedy "The Week Of."
Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn Heights(Credit: Hurneet Singh)
Sunny Datta, of Hicksville, spotted Adam Sandler on the sidelines while he was playing basketball at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn Heights on July 24, 2017. Read more here.
Floral Park Village Court(Credit: Joann Vaglica)
Adam Sandler was spotted filming at Floral Park Village Court on July 27, 2017.
North Shore LIJ in New Hyde Park(Credit: Adam Sandler staff)
Arielle Schwimmer and Danielle Charette, right, pose for a photo with Adam Sandler on July 7, 2017, at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.
Carvel in Port Washington(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Adam Sandler was spotted at Carvel in Port Washington this summer.
Saint Rocco's Church in Glen Cove(Credit: Tugboat Manny )
Comedian Tugboat Manny poses for a photo with Adam Sandler at Saint Rocco's Church in Glen Cove on Aug. 3, 2017.
City Stadium Park in Glen Cove(Credit: James Griffo / Instagram)
Instagram user James Griffo "worked on set" with Adam Sandler, pictured in teal shirt, at City Stadium Park in Glen Cove on July 24, 2017.
