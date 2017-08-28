Subscribe
    Adam Sandler's Long Island summer

    Adam Sandler, who with co-star Chris Rock is renting properties in Sands Point for the summer, has been spotted all around Long Island while filming new Netflix comedy "The Week Of."

    In addition to the locales below, he's also been spotted at Chinese restaurant Hunan Taste in Greenvale, Schmear Bakery & Market in Port Washington and DiMaggio’s Trattoria in Port Washington.

    Do you have a photo with the actor? Send it to joann.vaglica@newsday.com.

    Cipollini Trattoria and Bar

    Instagram user Kiki Coven sat next to Adam
    (Credit: Kiki Coven / Instagram )

    Instagram user Kiki Coven sat next to Adam Sandler at Cipollini Trattoria and Bar on July 9, 2017.

    Broadway Mall in Hicksville

    Adam Sandler filmed some shots at Broadway Mall
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Adam Sandler filmed some shots at Broadway Mall in Hicksville for the upcoming comedy "The Week Of."

    Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn Heights

    Sunny Datta, of Hicksville, spotted Adam Sandler on
    (Credit: Hurneet Singh)

    Sunny Datta, of Hicksville, spotted Adam Sandler on the sidelines while he was playing basketball at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn Heights on July 24, 2017. Read more here.

    Floral Park Village Court

    Adam Sandler was spotted filming at Floral Park
    (Credit: Joann Vaglica)

    Adam Sandler was spotted filming at Floral Park Village Court on July 27, 2017.

    North Shore LIJ in New Hyde Park

    Arielle Schwimmer and Danielle Charette, right, pose for
    (Credit: Adam Sandler staff)

    Arielle Schwimmer and Danielle Charette, right, pose for a photo with Adam Sandler on July 7, 2017, at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

    Carvel in Port Washington

    Adam Sandler was spotted at Carvel in Port
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Adam Sandler was spotted at Carvel in Port Washington this summer.

    Saint Rocco's Church in Glen Cove

    Comedian Tugboat Manny poses for a photo with
    (Credit: Tugboat Manny )

    Comedian Tugboat Manny poses for a photo with Adam Sandler at Saint Rocco's Church in Glen Cove on Aug. 3, 2017.

    City Stadium Park in Glen Cove

    Instagram user James Griffo
    (Credit: James Griffo / Instagram)

    Instagram user James Griffo "worked on set" with Adam Sandler, pictured in teal shirt, at City Stadium Park in Glen Cove on July 24, 2017.

