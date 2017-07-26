Amy Schumer says she wholeheartedly supports Anne Hathaway potentially starring in the Barbie movie project that Schumer departed in March.
“Hathaway smathaway jkjk she’s perfect!!” the Rockville Centre-raised comic, 36, posted on Instagram, using internet shorthand for “just kidding, just kidding.” “Can’t wait to see it!”
Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday said a Sony Pictures representative had confirmed to the magazine that discussions with Oscar-winner Hathaway were underway for her to star in the live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll.
However, Hathaway’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Plante, told Newsday on Tuesday, “There is no deal in place so all of this is premature.”
