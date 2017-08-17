Amy Schumer had her day in court on Thursday much to the delight of “Judge Judy” fans.
The Rockville Centre-raised comedian was spotted in the courtroom reacting to the proceedings in a canine custody case presented before the tough-as-nails TV judge on the episode. Social media was abuzz after spotting Schumer and her sister, who are both huge “Judge Judy” fans, in the audience.
“Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” Schumer wrote on Instagram. “My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”
Schumer, 36, presented evidence of her love for “Judge Judy” in May when she posted an Instagram video of herself donned in a judge’s robe as “Her Funnyness” on the set of the program.
