“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg and his wife of nearly four years, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom, have welcomed their first child, a girl.
Samberg’s representative confirmed the birth to Us Weekly on Tuesday without specifying a birth date, birthplace or name. Former “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Samberg, who turns 39 on Aug. 18, and independent-label harpist Newsom, 35, married in Big Sur, California, on Sept. 21, 2013, after five years of dating.
A representative for Samberg had confirmed that previous February that the highly private couple had gotten engaged around that time. Neither of the parents has commented on social media.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.