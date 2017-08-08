“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg and his wife of nearly four years, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom, have welcomed their first child, a girl.

Samberg’s representative confirmed the birth to Us Weekly on Tuesday without specifying a birth date, birthplace or name. Former “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Samberg, who turns 39 on Aug. 18, and independent-label harpist Newsom, 35, married in Big Sur, California, on Sept. 21, 2013, after five years of dating.

A representative for Samberg had confirmed that previous February that the highly private couple had gotten engaged around that time. Neither of the parents has commented on social media.