Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie is divorcing her film-star husband Brad Pitt, her lawyer says.
Robert Offer told The Associated Press Tuesday that she has filed for the dissolution of the marriage. Offer said the decision was made “for the health of the family.”
TMZ.com was the first to report the news Tuesday that Jolie, 41, filed divorce documents on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences. The site said she is requesting full physical custody of their six children, and that Pitt, 52, be granted visitation rights only. She is not asking for spousal support.
Jolie listed the date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016, TMZ said.
Pitt and Jolie married on Aug. 23, 2014, and had been together for 10 years previously.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.