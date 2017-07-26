In a wide-ranging cover-story interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie opens up about her very public divorce from Brad Pitt and also reveals she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” Jolie, told the magazine in its new issue. “[the house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.” Jolie and her children spent nine months living in a rental home before she purchased a Los Angeles mansion for $25 million.

The couple’s marriage ended in September, but Jolie says trouble was apparent last summer while she was filming her latest directorial effort, “First They Killed My Father,” in Cambodia.

“Things got bad,” said Jolie. “I didn’t want to use that word. . . . Things became ‘difficult.’ ”

She also admitted the divorce has been hard on their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“They’ve been very brave,” she said. “They were very brave.”

In the interview, Jolie also says she developed Bell’s palsy (a weakness or paralysis of facial nerves), in addition to hypertension, last year, causing one side of her face to droop. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she says, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”