Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, TV personality and Human Rights Foundation correspondent Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, have welcomed their second child.

People magazine said Monday that the couple’s new son, whose name was not publicly revealed, was born Sunday in Los Angeles, according to the actor’s representative, who added, “Both Mom and baby are doing great.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hammer, 30, a star of films including “The Social Network” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” is a great-grandchild of the late oil baron and philanthropist Armand Hammer.

PHOTOSOur favorite famous fathersPhotos59 of our favorite celebrity momsPhotosCelebrity baby names

The couple, who married in May 2010, already are parents to daughter Harper, who turned 2 last month.