Pop star Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement Wednesday has set a social-media record for most-liked Instagram image.
Guinness World Records on Thursday confirmed that the singer’s post announcing she and her music-mogul husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins surpassed previous record-holder Selena Gomez in fewer than eight hours. The captioned photo of her visibly pregnant self, adorned with a green veil against a backdrop of flowers, garnered 6,335,571 likes as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Singer-actress Gomez had received 6,305,166 likes for a sultry image on June 25, 2016, showing her sipping through a red-and-white striped straw from a bottle of Coca-Cola, the words “You’re the spark” and a musical note emblazoned on it. She captioned it, “when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad.”
As of Thursday morning, 21 hours after posting, Beyoncé’s announcement had reached more than 8.2 million likes. The same morning, 23 additional photos went up on the singer’s website and on a different Instagram account, Beylite, that included some nude and underwater shots as well as photos with her and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.
Guinness also noted that “Twins” became the top-trending term on Twitter minutes after Beyoncé’s Instagram post went live.
Beyoncé, 35, had set a Twitter record in September 2011 after announcing before her live MTV Video Music Awards performance that she and her husband were expecting their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, now 5. According to Twitter, the news created an outpouring of 8,868 tweets per second.
