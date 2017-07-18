Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins were born June 13 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the newly issued birth certificates.
Filed with the Los Angeles Department of Health on Tuesday and posted by TMZ.com, the two certificates show both infants were born at 5:13 a.m., with the couple’s daughter Rumi born first, followed by son Sir. Neither has a middle name. The delivering physician is Dr. Paul Crane, whom TMZ noted has delivered the collective six children of reality-TV stars Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.
Neither 22-time Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé, 35, nor rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, 47, have commented on social media. Beyoncé late Thursday night posted the first photos of the infants, writing on Instagram, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” a day after the actual one-month mark.
She had announced on Feb. 1 that she was pregnant with twins, and speculation that she had given birth arose on June 18 when her father and former manager, music-label head Matthew Knowles, tweeted, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” accompanied by a colorful graphic of balloons with the message “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”
The couple, who married in April 2008, have an older daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.
