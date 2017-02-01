Pop star Beyoncé and her music-mogul husband, rapper and producer Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, announced Wednesday that they are expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé, 35, posted on Instagram, accompanying a portrait photo of herself visibly pregnant, kneeling discreetly in bra and panties and draped by a green veil. An immense wreath of flowers looms behind her. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters,” she signed off.

The post received more than 3 million “likes” in a little more than one hour.

Beyoncé and Jay Z, who married in April 2008, have a daughter, Blue Ivy, who turned 5 last month.

“WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore,” the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, subsequently posted on Instagram. “I am soooo happy . . . God is so good . . . twin blessings.”

While Beyoncé’s sister, singer Solange Knowles, has not responded on social media, several entertainers and others did. “Absolutely radiant,” wrote actress-singer Zendaya, retweeting the image. “So happy for them!!!” wrote singer Christina Milian. Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson posted a dozen crying emoji and tweeted, “NO — YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS.”