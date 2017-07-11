In a heartfelt but often comical essay Tuesday, “The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child, and that they had earlier suffered a miscarriage.

In a 2,000-word article for Glamour magazine, Rauch, 37, who plays new mom Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on her CBS sitcom hit, wrote, “Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn’t make me feel like a complete fraud: ‘Melissa¬ is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again.

“She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.”

Rauch is married to her old college comedy-writing partner, Winston Beigel, who took her last name and is now Winston Rauch. In the essay, she said the miscarriage at some unspecified date “was one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life. It kickstarted a primal depression that lingered in me. The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor — without movement, without a heartbeat — after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day. I kept waiting for the sadness to lift . . . but it didn’t. Sure, I had happy moments and life went on, but the heartbreak was always lurking.”

The actress tweeted a link to the article, writing simply, “Have some news I’d like to share . . .,” followed by a heart emoji. The baby is due this fall.

On July 24, Rauch and Zosia Mamet star in a staged reading of “The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka” at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, in a benefit performance for Planned Parenthood.