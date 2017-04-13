HIGHLIGHTS Daughter of late film star compares actress mom to her Princess Leia role

Billie Lourd on Thursday made her first public appearance since the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, appearing at a Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, in a white dress evoking her mother’s iconic character, Princess Leia.

The “Scream Queens” star, 24, posted an Instagram photo of herself in a high-necked white dress with billowing sleeves, captioning it, “feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby.” People magazine said Lourd had helped create the outfit with designer Tom Ford.

In online video taken by fans, she introduces a filmed tribute to her mother, telling the audience, “My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She went from being an unknown actress . . . to Princess Leia, a character synonymous with the idea of the ultimate strong woman, a soldier, a fighter, a beyond-capable, independent, sensible woman in control of her own destiny. . . . She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable. . . . That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her.”

Lourd went on to talk about how much Fisher loved interacting with fans, and how much “Star Wars” has meant to her family. She ended by reciting three things her mother taught her, concluding with, “the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction. They’re both the strongest and most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia.”