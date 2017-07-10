Reality-TV star Blac Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order Monday against former fiancé Rob Kardashian after he posted explicit photos of her on social media last week.

In issuing the order pending an Aug. 8, hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna’s 8-month old daughter, Dream, The Associated Press reported. Blancarte did not publicly detail the order’s restrictions.

Chyna, 29, born Angela Renee White, on Friday had filed for an order “to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grown up toward the mother of his baby,” as attorney Lisa Bloom put it in a statement that day.

Chyna said she had been “devastated” by Kardashian posting what is commonly called “revenge porn,” telling ABC News in a recorded interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Monday, “I’m, like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK, like, this is a person that I trusted.’ I just felt . . . ”

“Betrayed?” asked interviewer Linsey Davis.

“Yeah, betrayed,” Chyna said.

Kardashian, 30, of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality-show clan and the spinoff “Rob & Chyna,” on Wednesday posted explicit images of his ex on Instagram, saying it was in response to her sending him images of herself with another man. After Instagram shut down his account for violating nudity standards, he reportedly moved the pictures to Twitter, posting, “Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” TMZ.com said. No explicit photos appeared there Monday and nothing had been posted since July 5, when he wrote, “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

Chyna and Kardashian became engaged in April of last year and their daughter, Dream, was born Nov. 10. The couple appeared to break up in December, prompting Kardashian to go on a social-media rant. But on Dec. 19, following his apology, Chyna wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Blac Chyna loves Rob Kardashian,” using a heart emoji.

Nonetheless, Chyna told ABC News, “I’ve been broken up with Rob since December and it’s like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you . . . you’re gonna pop. And so I was just like, ‘Maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.’”

Kardashian’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, told TMZ.com Monday that his client’s postings were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

In addition to Dream, Chyna has a 4-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson, with her former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.