Is the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ second child “Ines”?
Us Weekly said Wednesday, without detailing a source, that it had confirmed this as the name of the couple’s nearly 3-month-old daughter.
The famously private Reynolds, 40, and Lively, 29, have never confirmed reports of the child’s birth in late September and did not reveal the gender until Reynolds revealed it on Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show in November.PhotosCelebrity baby namesPhotos56 of our favorite celebrity momsPhotos26 celebrities with adopted children
The couple’s other daughter, James, recently turned 2. Last year, “Deadpool” star Reynolds shot down tabloid reports that their first daughter was named Violet.
