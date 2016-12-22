HIGHLIGHTS “Allied” star filed a motion to seal records to protect kids

Pitt says Jolie has “no self-regulating mechanism”

Continuing his efforts to seal documents pertaining to the children in his and Angelina Jolie’s divorce case, film star Brad Pitt filed a formal motion Wednesday in a Los Angeles court.

A judge on Dec. 7 had denied Pitt’s emergency request to have those records sealed, but left open the door to having it done through normal channels. Pitt had told the court he and Jolie had reached a private custody and visitation arrangement regarding their six children, which Jolie subsequently made public by filing it with the court.

In his new motion, “Allied” star Pitt, 53, said Jolie “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed-upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” according to People magazine, which obtained a copy of the document. Pitt further claimed that Jolie, 41, “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”

Additionally, said People, quoting the motion, Pitt believes Jolie has “no self-regulating mechanism” to prevent the release of such private information about sons Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, daughters Zahara, 11, and Shiloh, 10, and brother-and-sister twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Pitt’s attorneys have drafted a proposed order for the court to approve, modify or reject once Jolie’s legal team responds. The judge is expected to rule at a previously scheduled hearing next month.

Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 19, following an alleged altercation involving Pitt and one of the children on a private plane. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services found no evidence of abuse, and the FBI, which investigated because the incident took place on a flight, closed its own inquiry without filing charges.

After a 10-year relationship the two began after starring together in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Pitt and Jolie were married Aug. 23, 2014, according to all news reports, though the divorce filing gives the date as Aug. 14, 2014.