The life of a child is meant to be fun and carefree. The life of a Broadway star, while dazzling, is demanding.
What happens when you combine the two into one?
Today we’re capturing an average day in the life of Brandon Niederauer, 13, of Dix Hills. Niederauer is a student, guitarist and star of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “School of Rock the Musical.”
We’ll start the day with breakfast before heading off to school with Brandon. After school, we’ll take the LIRR to New York City with Brandon, where he'll eat dinner, do homework and have a jam session at his apartment before his big show. Plus -- we'll get to go backstage!
