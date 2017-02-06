"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Chelsea Peretti has done her best to one-up Beyonce's pregnancy announcement by showing off her own baby bump.
Peretti posted a picture of herself on Instagram over the weekend sporting a sizeable baby bump while standing in what looks like a mirror maze.
This is the first child for Peretti and her comedian husband Jordan Peele. Peretti captioned the photo, "beyonce schmonce."Photos59 of our favorite celebrity momsPHOTOSOur favorite famous fathersPhotosCelebrity baby names
The post is a reference to Beyonce's announcement last week on the photo-sharing platform that she is expecting twins. Beyonce's announcement has earned nearly 10 million likes.
