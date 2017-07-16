LGBT activist and former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has reiterated her statement from April that she may consider a run for office.

“There’s a rumor that you want to run for the United States Senate in California,” radio-show host John Catsimatidis, the supermarket mogul and political gadfly, 68, prodded Jenner on the New York station WNYM-AM’s “The Answer” on Sunday.

“I have considered it,” Jenner, 67, replied. “I like the political side of it. . . . The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to, y’know, talk[ing] to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that. And yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner, a Republican, went on to say that, “The perception of the Republican Party is that they’re all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation . . . that we can change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality. If you can do that, if you can be socially aware of what’s going but conservative economically, that’s the way to go. . . . There should be equality for everybody.”

She had similarly told host Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight” on April 25 that she was interested in exploring a run for an unspecified office. “I would have to look, over the next year or two, and look and see, can I do a better job on the outside or am I in a position now that I can do a better job for my community on the inside? And if that’s the case, if I find it’s on the inside, that I would seriously look at it.”