New York Knicks’ star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, TV personality La La Anthony have reportedly separated.

TMZ.com reported that La La, 37, moved out of the couple’s home last week and is now residing at her own place in New York City. Sources told the website that the split is amicable and that the couple were together this past weekend to attend their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game. According to reports, the couple currently has no plans to file for a divorce.

One source told TMZ that the Anthonys had been fighting for about a year and called the marriage “a rocky one.”

Professionally, Carmelo Anthony, 32, has also been under considerable stress which reportedly impacted his marriage. The Knicks missed the NBA playoffs by 10 games. There has been much speculation about Anthony’s future with the team.

Carmelo and La La Anthony began dating in 2004 and have been married since 2010. Their wedding was documented in the VH1 reality TV series “La La’s Full Court Wedding,” which was followed by another reality show “La La’s Full Court Life” from 2011 to 2013.

In 2015, the marriage was rocked by rumors that Carmelo had been unfaithful. They reconciled and on their anniversary last year, La La posted a wedding photo on social media, which was captioned with the following message to Carmelo: “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live that long minus one day, so I never have to live without you.”