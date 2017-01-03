HIGHLIGHTS Joely Fisher, Tricia Fisher speak about ‘Star Wars’ actress in interview

Actress Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher, half-sisters of the late Carrie Fisher, remembered their sibling in a televised interview Tuesday, revealing their last communication.

“I texted with Carrie the night before she got on the plane,” Joely Fisher, 49, said on “Good Morning America.” “We talked about age, because she was floored that she had just turned 60. We talked about our children, we talked about our frail mothers and promised to see her for Christmas,” which she, along with Tricia Fisher, 46, and Carrie Fisher’s mother, film legend Debbie Reynolds, 84, did, at the unconscious Carrie’s hospital bedside.

“I remember just holding her hand and telling her that we were there, that we would make sure that her daughter [actress Billie Lourd] was whole, which she will be. And I sat with Debbie and she said to me that she was praying for more time,” Fisher remembered, her voice breaking. “And she kept saying that she wanted more time. And I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this that Debbie would not. You knew it. . . . You could see it in her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn’t. And she didn’t.”

Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after Carrie Fisher’s death.

“We had the coolest big sister in the world,” said Tricia Fisher, who played a recurring role on sister Joely’s 2006-2010 Fox sitcom “ ’Til Death.” “She was a . . . gun-toting princess,” she said, referring to Carrie Fisher’s iconic “Star Wars” character Princess Leia. “I mean, who has that?”

Joely Fisher said she remembered seeing Carrie “in a 40-foot close-up and going, ‘Wow, that’s my sister.’ ”

She shared a particular reminiscence about the diaries Carrie Fisher had kept while shooting the original 1977 “Star Wars” and used as the basis for the recently published memoir “The Princess Diarist.” “We laid on her floor one night and she said, ‘I have these diaries from “Star Wars.” ’ And read them to me. That was a decade ago. I know she said she just found them,” Fisher said, smiling. “She wasn’t telling the truth. She read those to me. So I feel like I got to be in on the joke a little bit. And that is important to me.”

Joely and Tricia Fisher are the children of singer-actress Connie Stevens and her then-husband, singer Eddie Fisher, the father of Carrie Fisher.