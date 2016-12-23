LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was in critical condition Friday after suffering a “cardiac episode” during a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to airline and emergency officials.

Fisher, 60, was rushed to UCLA Medical Center by paramedics shortly after noon, after her 11-hour flight touched down at Los Angeles International Airport.

A source who was not authorized to discuss the incident said the actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

United Airlines said medical personnel met Flight 935 on arrival after the crew reported a passenger was unresponsive. A pilot told the control tower that passengers who were nurses were attending to an “unresponsive” person, according to a public recording on liveatc.net.

Airport police said officers responded to Terminal 7 around 12:15 p.m., for a call of a female passenger in cardiac arrest. They found paramedics performing CPR on the victim, according to Officer Alicia Hernandez.

Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told The Associated Press Friday night that his sister is in an intensive care unit after a medical emergency on a flight, but that he could not classify her condition. Earlier, he told AP she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. Later, he said many details about the medical emergency are unknown.