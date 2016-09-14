Lady Gaga, Long Islander Madison Beer, Madonna, Jaden Smith and more: See which celebs are turning out to see designers' Spring 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith) (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith) Lady Gaga, second from right, poses with models at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

(Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith) (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith) Lady Gaga, left, and Naomi Campbell appear at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)/Vivien Killilea) Barron Hilton II, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, June Ambrose and Jessica Lowndes attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Genevieve Angelson attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, Cynthia Ervino, La La Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder) (Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder) Singer Leona Lewis attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York fashion week at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) Anna Wintour, Maria Sharapova and Grace Coddington attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) Actress Kiera Chaplin attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Killoren Bensimon pose for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) (Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross and rapper Diggy Simmons attend the Vipe Activewear Collection with Angela Simmons fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Metropolitan West on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) Designer Dennis Basso, Ivana Trump, and guest pose backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) Singer Kaya Stewart and Model Alyssa Campanella attend the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) Real Housewives Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Tiffany Hendra and Cary Deuber attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) Sarah Rafferty poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) Summer Rae attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Michael Loccisano) Candace Cameron Bure attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) Actress Sami Gayle attends the Monique Lhuillier fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The IAC Building on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Rob Kim) (Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Rob Kim) Singer Kaya Stewart attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca) Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper) Nicky Hilton Rothschild poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyler McDaniel, Kelly Osbourne, and Lisa Cera pose for a photo backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo) Actress Mischa Barton (C) and Alicia Rountree attend the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca) Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloe Sevigny attend the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Molly Kate Bernard (L) and Joyce Echols pose backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for John Paul Ataker)

(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) Singer Symon poses backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) (Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt) Maria Sharapova attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Vivien Killilea) Actress Nikki James attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord) (Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord) Jessica Alba, center with face to camera, at Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Sept. 13, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Paris Hilton arrives at the Jeremy Scott for Spring/Summer fashion 2017 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Manhattan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca) Actress Karrueche Tran attends the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images for Taoray Wang/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for Taoray Wang/Astrid Stawiarz) Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the GOP presidential nominee, attends the Taoray Wang fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Vivien Killilea) Singer-songwriter Christina Milian attends the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Kiki Milios attends the Thom Browne - Front Row show on Sept. 12, 2016, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris) Television personality Miss J. Alexander attends the Zac Posen fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Spring Studios in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth) Knick Carmelo Anthony attends the Rag & Bone fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Carolina Parsons attends the Zac Posen fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Spring Studios in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca) Among those attending the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station are, from left, Alina Rainer, and actresses Miriam Shor and Molly Kate Bernard.

(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) Marth Hunt attends the DKNY Women fashion show, Sept. 12, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto) Actress Mischa Barton, right, attends the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment on Sept. 12, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin) Model Christina Mendez attends the Anniesa Hasibuan fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Television personality La La Anthony attends the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Tennis players Venus Williams, left, and Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin) Jamie Lynn Macchia, Miss New York 2015, attends the Anniesa Hasibuan fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth) Model Hannah Jeter attends the Rag & Bone fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan. She and retired Yankee short stop married in July.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Fashion commentator Simon Doonan attends the Zero + Maria Cornejo fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Pier 59 Studios near Chelsea.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook attends the DKNY Women fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at High Line in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) Basketball players, from left, Iman Shumpert of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks, attend the DKNY Women fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at High Line in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for Sherri Hill/Kris Connor) (Credit: Getty Images for Sherri Hill/Kris Connor) Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, left, and Aly Raisman attend the Sherri Hill fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Gotham Hall in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) James Aguiar, the national fashion director for lifestyle publisher, Modern Luxury, attends 3.1 Phillip Lim on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto) Actress Teyana Taylor and Cleveland Cavalier shooting guard Iman Shumpert attend the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, left, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Fashion celebrity and business woman Iris Apfel attends the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) Singer Megan Nicole and her dog, Norbert, attend the John Paul Ataker fashion show on Sept. 13, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) Neiman Marcus executive Ken Downing attends 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Kamie Crawford attends the John Paul Ataker fashion show on Sept. 13, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) Fashion bloggers, from left, Rumi Neely, Bryan Boy and Chiara Ferragni attend 3.1 Phillip Lim show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea) Architectural Digest style director Jane Keltner de Valle attends the 3.1 Phillip Lim show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson North in lower Manhattan.

(Credit: AFP Getty Images/Angela Weiss) (Credit: AFP Getty Images/Angela Weiss) Recording artists Halle and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, pose front row at the Tory Burch fashion show on Sept. 13, 2016 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty/Astrid Stawiarz) Kelly Osbourne and Bonang Matheba attend the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 13, 2016.

(Credit: Getty/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty/Astrid Stawiarz) Bonang Matheba attends the John Paul Ataker fashion show, Sept. 13, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Jerzey Dean, Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Martin attend the Gypsy Sport fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) The Oklahoma Thunder's Russell Westbrook attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq in Manhattan, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) (Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) Hip hop artist Lil Yachty, left, backstage before the Pyer Moss fashion show during MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Olivia Palermo at the Altuzarra fashion show at Spring Studios, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt) From left, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Hari Nef at the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) (Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto) Rappers Rick Ross and DeJ Loaf attend Pyer Moss fashion show, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Singer-songwriter Tinashe attends the Gypsy Sport fashion show, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) Model Ashley Graham and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at the Prabal Gurung fashion show at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo) Actors Jessica Pimentel and Sophie Simmons attend the Carmen Marc Valvo Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Actress Priyanka Chopra and Jussie Smollett attends the Altuzarra fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) (Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) Chantel Jeffries attends the Custo Barcelona fashion show at Pier 59 Studios, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt) Juicy J and Regina Perera backstage at the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images /James Devaney) (Credit: Getty Images /James Devaney) Madonna at Alexander Wang.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) Madison Beer at Erin Fetherston.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Bethann Hardison, left, and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Hari Nef attends the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo) Cailli Beckerman and Sam Beckerman attend the Tome fashion show at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Jaden Smith, left, and will.i.am attend the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Jaden Smith, left, and Sarah Snyder attend the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Pau Dictado and Lisa Linh attend the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sep. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images /Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images /Jamie McCarthy) EJ Johnson attends the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Teyana Taylor attends the Hood By Air fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Brad Takei, left, and George Takei attend the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Jessica Ricks, left, and Jasmine Ricks attend the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Alicia Quarles attends the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) (Credit: Getty Images/Anna Webber) Caroline Vreeland, left, and Shea Marie attend the KYBOE! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Andy Kropa) (Credit: AP/Andy Kropa) Actress Neve Campbell attends the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic) (Credit: Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic) Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach attend the Academy of Art University Spring 2017 Collections fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard) Anna Wintour attends the Victoria Beckham fashion show, Sept. 11, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) (Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) Natti Natasha attends the Binzario Couture fashion show at the Affinia Hotel in New York City,, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images/TREVOR COLLENS) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/TREVOR COLLENS) David Beckham attends the Victoria Beckham fashion show Sept. 11, 2016, in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/J.P. Yim) (Credit: Getty Images/J.P. Yim) Rami Malek attends the Alexander Wang Spring 2017 fashion show at Pier 94 in New York City, Sept. 10, 2016 .

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016, in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs attends the Gentle Monster fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/J.P. Yim) (Credit: Getty Images/J.P. Yim) Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at Alexander Wang, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Mia Moretti and Caroline Vreeland attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show during New York Fashion on September 10, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) June Ambrose, Coco Rocha, Kelly Osbourne, Brad Walsh, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Leigh Lezark attend the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper) Cipriana Quann, designer Adam Selman and TK Quann attend the Gentle Monster fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2016 at Milk Studios in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2016 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/JP Yim) (Credit: Getty Images/JP Yim) Jourdan Dunn attends the Alexander Wang Spring 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2016 at Pier 94 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) (Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim) Ashley Nicole and Darnell Nicole attend the Binzario Couture fashion show and designer collective at Affinia Hotel, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Andy Kropa) (Credit: AP/Andy Kropa) Pamela Anderson and Neve Campbell attend the Christian Siriano fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) Lindsey Ellingson arrives to Jonathan Simkhai fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) Christina Hendricks, Pamela Anderson, Neve Campbell, Jaimie Alexander, Ashley Graham and Isabelle Fuhrman attend the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2016, in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) "The Red Ball" director Joe Roos poses with Canadian blogging twins Cailli and Sam Beckerman backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016,.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Actor George Takei and Jenn Taule Bell backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Shaquille Palmer, left, and film director Joe Roos backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Among those showing their Kyboe! watches backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show were, from left, actor and rapper Ice-T, Coco Austin, Jenn Taule Bell and Marc Bell.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Model Casi Davis backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/C.J. Rivera) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/C.J. Rivera) Kristen Shenk poses at the Colgate Illustrator Activation at Skylight at Clarkson Sq, one of the many shows during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero) Among those attending the Kyboe! fashion show are, from left, model Casi Davis, stylist Shaquille Palmer and Natasha Sen Fizdale. The watchmaker's show was at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Victoria Justice, left, poses for a fan's selfie at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016, at Magnum New York in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Victoria Justice, left, and model Camila Alves attend the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show at Magnum New York in Lower Manhattan, Sept. 10, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Fernanda Calfat) Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, right, walks with models on the runway during her show on Sept. 10, 2016, at Magnum New York in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy) Television celebrity Louise Roe attends the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016, at Magnum New York in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) Fashion designer Dan Liu, center, and guests attend his fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016, at the Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe) (Credit: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe) Musician Mitski, left, with and singer-songwriter Kelsey Brown backstage at the Jill Stuart fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016, at Dune Studios in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: Invision AP/Andy Kropa) (Credit: Invision AP/Andy Kropa) Model Kate Upton attends Harper's Bazaar Icons celebration on Sept. 9, 2016, at the Plaza Hotel in midtown. The event was part of New York Fashon Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Ach) (Credit: Getty Images/Brian Ach) Actress Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before attending the Baja East fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at 25 Beekman in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Christina Ricci, businesswoman Iris Apfel and actress Zosia Mamet sit front row at the Monse fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016 at Art Beam in Chelsea.

(Credit: AP/Zoran Drakulic) (Credit: AP/Zoran Drakulic) Among those at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, during New York Fashion Week are, from left, TV personality Yolanda Hadid, singer Taylor Swift, model Martha Hunt and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz) On the front row for the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016 at Magnum New York in lower Manhattan, are, from left, actress Victoria Justice, socialite Olivia Palermo, model Camila Alves, model Coco Rocha and television celebrity Louise Roe.

(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano) New York Giant Victor Cruz attends Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown. The show was part of New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe) (Credit: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe) "Orange is the New Black" actress Taylor Schilling, left, and actress Priyanka Chopra attend the Thakoon fashion show on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) Actress Zendaya poses backstage during the Project Runway fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Killian) (Credit: Getty Images/Brian Killian) Models Kaia Gerber and Cami Morrone attend the Fiji Water event at The Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, 2016, at the Park Hyatt New York in midtown. Gerber is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Jessica Alba attends 29Rooms, an event sponsored in Brooklyn by the website Refinery29 on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images/Larry Busacca) Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige and J.Choo Limited creative director Sandra Choi attend the Jimmy Choo 20th anniversary event on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok) (Credit: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok) Singer Solange Knowles attends the Creatures of Comfort fashion show on Sept. 8, 2016 at Industria Studios, near the Meatpacking District.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Victoria Justice attends 29Rooms, an event sponsored in Brooklyn by the website Refinery29 on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.

(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Killian) (Credit: Getty Images/Brian Killian) Model Jourdan Dunn attend the Fiji Water event at The Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, 2016, at the Park Hyatt New York in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) Actress Alysia Reiner attends The Shows on Sept. 8, 2016, at Skylight, at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Camren Bicondova, left, and television celebrity and singer Kelly Osbourne attend Front Row at Milly on Sept. 9, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.

(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) Actress Ruby Marie Lewis and television celebrity Whitney Port attend the Oday Shakar fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station.

(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano) Actress Jessica Lowndes attends the Cushnie et Ochs fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

(Credit: Dave Kotinsky) (Credit: Dave Kotinsky) Among those attending the Marissa Webb show on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square are model Coco Rocha, actress Katie Cassidy, stylist Alyssa Greene, actress Jessica Lowndes and actress Michelle Williams.

(Credit: Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Nicholas Hunt) Among those in the front row at the Supima Design Competition on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square, are Halston fashion director Cameron Silver, an unidentified guest, fashion writer Malina Gilchrist, and Kyle Anderson.

(Credit: Theo Wargo) (Credit: Theo Wargo) Petra Nemcova, second left, Barron Hilton II, second right, and Paris Hilton attend the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.

(Credit: CJ Rivera) (Credit: CJ Rivera) Singer Michelle Williams attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Theo Wargo) (Credit: Theo Wargo) Petra Nemcova, center, attends the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Theo Wargo) (Credit: Theo Wargo) Brett Cap and Carli Bybel attend the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan

(Credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant) (Credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant) Malan Breton and Frankie J. Grande pose backstage at Malan Breton September 2016 Show during New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.

(Credit: Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Frazer Harrison) Polly A performs on the runway at Jeans For Refugees By Johny Dar during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.