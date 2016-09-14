Lady Gaga, Long Islander Madison Beer, Madonna, Jaden Smith and more: See which celebs are turning out to see designers' Spring 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week.
(Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith)
Lady Gaga, second from right, poses with models at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
(Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith)
Lady Gaga, left, and Naomi Campbell appear at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)/Vivien Killilea)
Barron Hilton II, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, June Ambrose and Jessica Lowndes attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Actress Genevieve Angelson attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)
Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, Cynthia Ervino, La La Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder)
Singer Leona Lewis attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York fashion week at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)
Anna Wintour, Maria Sharapova and Grace Coddington attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo)
Actress Kiera Chaplin attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Killoren Bensimon pose for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto)
Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross and rapper Diggy Simmons attend the Vipe Activewear Collection with Angela Simmons fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Metropolitan West on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)
Designer Dennis Basso, Ivana Trump, and guest pose backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)
Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)
Singer Kaya Stewart and Model Alyssa Campanella attend the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Real Housewives Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Tiffany Hendra and Cary Deuber attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)
Sarah Rafferty poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)
Summer Rae attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Michael Loccisano)
Candace Cameron Bure attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)
Actress Sami Gayle attends the Monique Lhuillier fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The IAC Building on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Singer Kaya Stewart attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca)
Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)
Nicky Hilton Rothschild poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyler McDaniel, Kelly Osbourne, and Lisa Cera pose for a photo backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo)
Actress Mischa Barton (C) and Alicia Rountree attend the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloe Sevigny attend the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)
Actress Molly Kate Bernard (L) and Joyce Echols pose backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for John Paul Ataker)
(Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)
Singer Symon poses backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim)
Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)
Maria Sharapova attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
Actress Nikki James attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord)
Jessica Alba, center with face to camera, at Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Sept. 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Paris Hilton arrives at the Jeremy Scott for Spring/Summer fashion 2017 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Manhattan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca)
Actress Karrueche Tran attends the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.
(Credit: Getty Images for Taoray Wang/Astrid Stawiarz)
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the GOP presidential nominee, attends the Taoray Wang fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.
James Aguiar, the national fashion director for lifestyle publisher, Modern Luxury, attends 3.1 Phillip Lim on Sept. 12, 2016, at Skylight Clarkson Square North.
(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto)
Actress Teyana Taylor and Cleveland Cavalier shooting guard Iman Shumpert attend the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.
(Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, left, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.
Lindsey Ellingson arrives to Jonathan Simkhai fashion show, Sept. 10, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Christina Hendricks, Pamela Anderson, Neve Campbell, Jaimie Alexander, Ashley Graham and Isabelle Fuhrman attend the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2016, in New York City.
(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero)
"The Red Ball" director Joe Roos poses with Canadian blogging twins Cailli and Sam Beckerman backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016,.
(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero)
Actor George Takei and Jenn Taule Bell backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero)
Shaquille Palmer, left, and film director Joe Roos backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.
Among those showing their Kyboe! watches backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show were, from left, actor and rapper Ice-T, Coco Austin, Jenn Taule Bell and Marc Bell.
(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero)
Model Casi Davis backstage at the Kyboe! fashion show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/C.J. Rivera)
Kristen Shenk poses at the Colgate Illustrator Activation at Skylight at Clarkson Sq, one of the many shows during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero)
Among those attending the Kyboe! fashion show are, from left, model Casi Davis, stylist Shaquille Palmer and Natasha Sen Fizdale. The watchmaker's show was at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown, Sept. 10, 2016.
(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz)
Actress Victoria Justice, left, poses for a fan's selfie at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016, at Magnum New York in Lower Manhattan.
Model Kate Upton attends Harper's Bazaar Icons celebration on Sept. 9, 2016, at the Plaza Hotel in midtown. The event was part of New York Fashon Week.
(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Ach)
Actress Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert pose before attending the Baja East fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at 25 Beekman in midtown.
(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz)
Actress Christina Ricci, businesswoman Iris Apfel and actress Zosia Mamet sit front row at the Monse fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016 at Art Beam in Chelsea.
(Credit: AP/Zoran Drakulic)
Among those at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, during New York Fashion Week are, from left, TV personality Yolanda Hadid, singer Taylor Swift, model Martha Hunt and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.
(Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)
On the front row for the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show on Sept. 10, 2016 at Magnum New York in lower Manhattan, are, from left, actress Victoria Justice, socialite Olivia Palermo, model Camila Alves, model Coco Rocha and television celebrity Louise Roe.
New York Giant Victor Cruz attends Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown. The show was part of New York Fashion Week.
(Credit: Getty Images/Ben Gabbe)
"Orange is the New Black" actress Taylor Schilling, left, and actress Priyanka Chopra attend the Thakoon fashion show on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.
(Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Actress Zendaya poses backstage during the Project Runway fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.
(Credit: Getty Images/Brian Killian)
Models Kaia Gerber and Cami Morrone attend the Fiji Water event at The Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, 2016, at the Park Hyatt New York in midtown. Gerber is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford.
(Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz)
Actress Jessica Alba attends 29Rooms, an event sponsored in Brooklyn by the website Refinery29 on Sept. 8, 2016, during New York Fashion Week.
Actress Camren Bicondova, left, and television celebrity and singer Kelly Osbourne attend Front Row at Milly on Sept. 9, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.
(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)
Actress Ruby Marie Lewis and television celebrity Whitney Port attend the Oday Shakar fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station.
(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)
Actress Jessica Lowndes attends the Cushnie et Ochs fashion show on Sept. 9, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.
(Credit: Dave Kotinsky)
Among those attending the Marissa Webb show on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square are model Coco Rocha, actress Katie Cassidy, stylist Alyssa Greene, actress Jessica Lowndes and actress Michelle Williams.
(Credit: Nicholas Hunt)
Among those in the front row at the Supima Design Competition on Sept. 8, 2016, at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square, are Halston fashion director Cameron Silver, an unidentified guest, fashion writer Malina Gilchrist, and Kyle Anderson.
Petra Nemcova, second left, Barron Hilton II, second right, and Paris Hilton attend the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.
(Credit: CJ Rivera)
Singer Michelle Williams attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.
(Credit: Theo Wargo)
Petra Nemcova, center, attends the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.
(Credit: Theo Wargo)
Brett Cap and Carli Bybel attend the Michael Costello fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan
(Credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant)
Malan Breton and Frankie J. Grande pose backstage at Malan Breton September 2016 Show during New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 8, 2016 in Manhattan.
