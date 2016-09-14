Subscribe
    Lady Gaga, left, and Naomi Campbell appear at (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

    See Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell and more stars turning out to see the Spring 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week.

    Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2017

    Updated
    By

    Lady Gaga, Long Islander Madison Beer, Madonna, Jaden Smith and more: See which celebs are turning out to see designers' Spring 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week.

    Lady Gaga, second from right, poses with models
    (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith)

    Lady Gaga, second from right, poses with models at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

    Lady Gaga, left, and Naomi Campbell appear at
    (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Christopher Smith)

    Lady Gaga, left, and Naomi Campbell appear at the Maxwell Spring/Summer 2017 collection at The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Barron
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)/Vivien Killilea)

    Barron Hilton II, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, June Ambrose and Jessica Lowndes attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Genevieve
    (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actress Genevieve Angelson attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jasmine Sanders,
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)

     Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, Cynthia Ervino, La La Anthony and Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Leona
    (Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder)

    Singer Leona Lewis attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York fashion week at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Anna Wintour,
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)

    Anna Wintour, Maria Sharapova and Grace Coddington attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Kiera
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo)

    Actress Kiera Chaplin attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Luann de
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)

    Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Killoren Bensimon pose for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Olympic Gold
    (Credit: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto)

    Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross and rapper Diggy Simmons attend the Vipe Activewear Collection with Angela Simmons fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Metropolitan West on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Designer Dennis
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)

    Designer Dennis Basso, Ivana Trump, and guest pose backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Christina
    (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Kaya
    (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Singer Kaya Stewart and Model Alyssa Campanella attend the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Real Housewives
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo)

    Real Housewives Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Tiffany Hendra and Cary Deuber attends the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Sarah Rafferty
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)

    Sarah Rafferty poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Summer Rae
    (Credit: Getty Images for TRESemme/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Summer Rae attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Candace Cameron Bure attends the Alice + Olivia
    (Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Michael Loccisano)

    Candace Cameron Bure attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Sami Gayle attends the Monique Lhuillier fashion
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)

    Actress Sami Gayle attends the Monique Lhuillier fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The IAC Building on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Singer Kaya Stewart attends the Alice + Olivia
    (Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet/Rob Kim)

    Singer Kaya Stewart attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the Vera Wang Collection
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca)

    Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild poses for a photo backstage
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Monica Schipper)

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild poses for a photo backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Tyler McDaniel, Kelly Osbourne, and Lisa Cera pose
    (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyler McDaniel, Kelly Osbourne, and Lisa Cera pose for a photo backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Mischa Barton (C) and Alicia Rountree attend
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Theo Wargo)

    Actress Mischa Barton (C) and Alicia Rountree attend the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Larry Busacca)

    Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloe Sevigny attend the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Molly Kate Bernard, left, and shoe designer
    (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actress Molly Kate Bernard (L) and Joyce Echols pose backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for John Paul Ataker)

    Singer Symon poses backstage at the John Paul
    (Credit: Getty Images for John Paul Ataker/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Singer Symon poses backstage at the John Paul Ataker fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia
    (Credit: Getty Images/Rob Kim)

    Singer Christina Milian attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Tennis star Maria Sharapova attends the Vera Wang
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Nicholas Hunt)

    Maria Sharapova attends the Vera Wang Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Nikki James attends the Dennis Basso fashion
    (Credit: Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows/Vivien Killilea)

    Actress Nikki James attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Actress Jessica Alba, center with face to camera,
    (Credit: Getty Images for Tory Burch/Cindy Ord)

    Jessica Alba, center with face to camera, at Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Sept. 13, 2016 in New York City.

    Paris Hilton arrives at the Jeremy Scott for
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Paris Hilton arrives at the Jeremy Scott for Spring/Summer fashion 2017 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station, Manhattan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2016.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Karrueche Tran
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca)

    Actress Karrueche Tran attends the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at   The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Tiffany Trump
    (Credit: Getty Images for Taoray Wang/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the GOP presidential nominee, attends the Taoray Wang fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Milian
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Vivien Killilea)

    Singer-songwriter Christina Milian attends the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kiki Milios
    (Credit: Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz)

    Kiki Milios attends the Thom Browne - Front Row show on Sept. 12, 2016, in Manhattan.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Miss J.
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Television personality Miss J. Alexander attends the Zac Posen fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Spring Studios in lower Manhattan.

    Carmelo Anthony at Rag & Bone.
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth)

    Knick Carmelo Anthony attends the Rag & Bone fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at  Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Carolina Parsons
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Actress Carolina Parsons attends the Zac Posen fashion show  on Sept. 12, 2016, at  Spring Studios in lower Manhattan.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Alina
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Larry Busacca)

    Among those attending the Vivienne Tam fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016 at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station are, from left,  Alina Rainer, and actresses Miriam Shor and Molly Kate Bernard.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Marth Hunt
    (Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

    Marth Hunt attends the DKNY Women fashion show, Sept. 12, 2016.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Mischa
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Mireya Acierto)

    Actress Mischa Barton, right, attends the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment on Sept. 12, 2016, at Art Beam in Chelsea.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Mendez
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin)

    Model Christina Mendez attends the Anniesa Hasibuan fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: La La
    (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

    Television personality La La Anthony attends the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Venus Williams
    (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

    Tennis players Venus Williams, left, and Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection By HSN on Sept. 12, 2016, at Metropolitan West in Hell's Kitchen.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamie Lynn
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Roy Rochlin)

    Jamie Lynn Macchia, Miss New York 2015, attends the Anniesa Hasibuan fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016,  at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station in midtown.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Hannah Jeter
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Andrew Toth)

    Model Hannah Jeter attends the Rag & Bone fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016,  at Skylight Clarkson Square North in lower Manhattan. She and retired Yankee short stop married in July.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Simon Doonan
    (Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

    Fashion commentator Simon Doonan attends the Zero + Maria Cornejo fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at Pier 59 Studios near Chelsea.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Professional Basketball
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano)

    Oklahoma City Thunder point guard  Russell Westbrook attends the DKNY Women fashion show  on Sept. 12, 2016, at High Line in Manhattan.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Professional Basketball
    (Credit: Getty Images for NYFW/Michael Loccisano)

    Basketball players, from left,  Iman Shumpert of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks, attend the DKNY Women fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016, at High Line in Manhattan.

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Simone
    (Credit: Getty Images for Sherri Hill/Kris Connor)

    Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, left,  and Aly Raisman attend the Sherri Hill fashion show on Sept. 12, 2016,  at Gotham Hall in midtown.

