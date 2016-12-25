Celebrities born on Christmas
Christmas celebrates a very, very well-known birthday — but there are several modern famous folks (and a pup) who also arrived on Dec. 24 or 25. Here’s a list of Capricorns you might be familiar with:
Jimmy Buffett(Credit: Getty Images)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946
YOU KNOW HIM AS: The iconic Gulf and Western singer ("Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise") whose fan base, known as "Parrotheads," are known to tailgate before Buffet's concerts and form large preshow gatherings.
Ryan Seacrest(Credit: Fox)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1974
YOU KNOW HIM AS: The host of Fox's talent competition show "American Idol," co-host of ABC's holiday show "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" and syndicated radio programming.
Humphrey Bogart(Credit: United Artists)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1899
HIS CAREER: The late Humphrey Bogart (1899-1957) appeared in dozens of major motion pictures, such as "Casablanca" (1942), "The Big Sleep" (1946) and "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" (1948), and won the Academy Award for best actor for his starring role in "The African Queen" (1951).
Lemmy Kilmister(Credit: Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1945
YOU REMEMBER HIM AS: The late Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister (1945-2015) was a founder and the frontman for the influential heavy rock band Motörhead.
Cab Calloway(Credit: Handout)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1907
YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Cabell "Cab" Calloway (1907-1994) was a jazz musician and bandleader, known for his scat singing and his signature song "Minnie the Moocher." He would see a late career resurgence with a featured role in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" and the video for pop singer Janet Jackson's 1990 song "Alright."
Ricky Martin(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1971
YOU KNOW HIM AS: A pop singer ("Livin' la Vida Loca," "She's All I Ever Had"), former member of the pop group Menudo.
Ken Stabler(Credit: AP / Anonymous)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1945
YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Ken Stabler (1945-2015) was a former professional football player, inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2016; he also worked after retirement as a radio and TV broadcaster.
Annie Lennox(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1954
YOU KNOW HER AS: A former member of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Eurythmics, Lennox went on to win three more Grammys as a solo artist.
Ava Gardner(Credit: AP Photo Leonard Brown)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1922
HER CAREER: The late Ava Gardner (1922-1990) starred in several major films, such as "The Night of the Iguana" (1964), "Show Boat" (1951) and "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972)," and was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in "Mogambo" (1953).
Rickey Henderson(Credit: AP File)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1958
YOU KNOW HIM AS: A former professional and Hall of Fame baseball player, all-time Major League Baseball record holder for stolen bases, unintentional walks and runs scored.
Jefferson Beauregard "Jeff" Sessions III(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1946
YOU KNOW HIM AS: A junior United States Senator from Alabama, first elected to the Senate in 1996.
Diedrich Bader(Credit: Getty Images)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1966
YOU KNOW HIM AS: Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show," has appeared in several films ("The Beverly Hillbillies," "Office Space," "Napoleon Dynamite") and other TV shows.
Sissy Spacek(Credit: Getty Images)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1949
YOU KNOW HER AS: A winner of the Academy Award for best actress for her work in the 1980 biographical film about country singer Loretta Lynn, "Coal Miner's Daughter" (pictured), Spacek has starred in such films as "Carrie" (1976), "Crimes of the Heart" (1986), "Missing" (1982) and "The River" (1984).
Lee Daniels(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1959
YOU KNOW HIM AS: the director of such films as "Precious" (2009) and "The Butler" (2013), creator of the Fox show "Empire."
Justin Trudeau(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/CHRIS ROUSSAKIS)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1971
YOU KNOW HIM AS: the twenty-third (and current) Prime Minister of Canada.
Rod Serling
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1924
YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Rod Serling (1924-1975) was a screenwriter and TV producer, best remembered as the creator and host of the original "Twilight Zone" TV series.
Louis Tomlinson(Credit: AP / Rich Fury)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1991
YOU KNOW HIM AS: a member of the boy band/pop group One Direction.
Barbara Mandrell(Credit: NBC)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1948
YOU KNOW HER AS: Grammy Award-winning singer, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, cohost of the NBC variety show "Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters."
Larry Csonka(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946
YOU KNOW HIM AS: a former professional and Hall of Fame football player, member of the World Champion 1972-1973 Miami Dolphins, 1976-1978 member of the New York Giants.
Shane MacGowan(Credit: Getty Images)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1957
YOU KNOW HIM AS: lead singer of the Celtic punk band The Pogues, co-writer and co-singer of the song "Fairytale of New York."
Karl Rove(Credit: AP Photo Tony Gutierrez)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1950
YOU KNOW HIM AS: former staff member of the Bush administration (2001-2007), political adviser, political pundit.
Demaryius Thomas(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1987
YOU KNOW HIM AS: a professional NFL player with the Denver Broncos .
Armin van Buuren(Credit: AP)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1976
YOU KNOW HIM AS: a celebrity DJ and music producer.
Stephenie Meyer(Credit: Getty Images)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1973
YOU KNOW HER AS: the author of the "Twilight" vampire/romance novel series.
Moose(Credit: NBC)
BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1990
YOU KNOW REMEMBER HIM FOR: the late Moose (1990-2006) was a Parson Russell terrier, known best as "Eddie," the dog belonging to character Martin Crane from the NBC sitcom "Frasier." The canine performer also appeared in commercials, print ads and the 2000 film "My Dog Skip."(Pictured: Moose, in the lap of actor and "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer.)
