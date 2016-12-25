Subscribe
    Ricky Martin, Ryan Seacrest, Annie Lennox and more (Credit: AP)

    Ricky Martin, Ryan Seacrest, Annie Lennox and more celebrities born on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

    Celebrities born on Christmas

    Updated
    By

    Christmas celebrates a very, very well-known birthday — but there are several modern famous folks (and a pup) who also arrived on Dec. 24 or 25. Here’s a list of Capricorns you might be familiar with:

    Jimmy Buffett

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946YOU KNOW HIM AS: The
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: The iconic Gulf and Western singer ("Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise") whose fan base, known as "Parrotheads," are known to tailgate before Buffet's concerts and form large preshow gatherings.

    Ryan Seacrest

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1974YOU KNOW HIM AS: The
    (Credit: Fox)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1974

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: The host of Fox's talent competition show "American Idol," co-host of ABC's holiday show "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" and syndicated radio programming.

    Humphrey Bogart

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1899HIS CAREER: The late Humphrey
    (Credit: United Artists)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1899

    HIS CAREER: The late Humphrey Bogart (1899-1957) appeared in dozens of major motion pictures, such as "Casablanca" (1942), "The Big Sleep" (1946) and "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" (1948), and won the Academy Award for best actor for his starring role in "The African Queen" (1951).

    Lemmy Kilmister

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1945YOU REMEMBER HIM AS: The
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1945

    YOU REMEMBER HIM AS: The late Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister (1945-2015) was a founder and the frontman for the influential heavy rock band Motörhead.

    Cab Calloway

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1907YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The
    (Credit: Handout)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1907

    YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Cabell "Cab" Calloway (1907-1994) was a jazz musician and bandleader, known for his scat singing and his signature song "Minnie the Moocher." He would see a late career resurgence with a featured role in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" and the video for pop singer Janet Jackson's 1990 song "Alright."

    Ricky Martin

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1971YOU KNOW HIM AS: A
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1971

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: A pop singer ("Livin' la Vida Loca," "She's All I Ever Had"), former member of the pop group Menudo.

    Ken Stabler

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1945YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The
    (Credit: AP / Anonymous)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1945

    YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Ken Stabler (1945-2015) was a former professional football player, inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2016; he also worked after retirement as a radio and TV broadcaster.

    Annie Lennox

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1954YOU KNOW HER AS: A
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1954

    YOU KNOW HER AS: A former member of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Eurythmics, Lennox went on to win three more Grammys as a solo artist.

    Ava Gardner

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1922HER CAREER: The late Ava
    (Credit: AP Photo Leonard Brown)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1922

    HER CAREER: The late Ava Gardner (1922-1990) starred in several major films, such as "The Night of the Iguana" (1964), "Show Boat" (1951) and "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972)," and was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in "Mogambo" (1953).

    Rickey Henderson

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1958YOU KNOW HIM AS: A
    (Credit: AP File)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1958

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: A former professional and Hall of Fame baseball player, all-time Major League Baseball record holder for stolen bases, unintentional walks and runs scored.

    Jefferson Beauregard "Jeff" Sessions III

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1946YOU KNOW HIM AS: A
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1946

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: A junior United States Senator from Alabama, first elected to the Senate in 1996.

    Diedrich Bader

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1966YOU KNOW HIM AS: Oswald
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1966

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show," has appeared in several films ("The Beverly Hillbillies," "Office Space," "Napoleon Dynamite") and other TV shows.

    Sissy Spacek

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1949YOU KNOW HER AS: A
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1949

    YOU KNOW HER AS: A winner of the Academy Award for best actress for her work in the 1980 biographical film about country singer Loretta Lynn, "Coal Miner's Daughter" (pictured), Spacek has starred in such films as "Carrie" (1976), "Crimes of the Heart" (1986), "Missing" (1982) and "The River" (1984).

    Lee Daniels

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1959 YOU KNOW HIM AS:
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1959

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: the director of such films as "Precious" (2009) and "The Butler" (2013), creator of the Fox show "Empire."

    Justin Trudeau

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1971YOU KNOW HIM AS: the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/CHRIS ROUSSAKIS)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1971

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: the twenty-third (and current) Prime Minister of Canada.

    Rod Serling

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1924YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1924

    YOU REMEMBER HIM FOR: The late Rod Serling (1924-1975) was a screenwriter and TV producer, best remembered as the creator and host of the original "Twilight Zone" TV series.

    Louis Tomlinson

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1991YOU KNOW HIM AS: a
    (Credit: AP / Rich Fury)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1991

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: a member of the boy band/pop group One Direction.

    Barbara Mandrell

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1948YOU KNOW HER AS: Grammy
    (Credit: NBC)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1948

    YOU KNOW HER AS: Grammy Award-winning singer, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, cohost of the NBC variety show "Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters."

    Larry Csonka

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946YOU KNOW HIM AS: a
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1946

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: a former professional and Hall of Fame football player, member of the World Champion 1972-1973 Miami Dolphins, 1976-1978 member of the New York Giants.

    Shane MacGowan

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1957YOU KNOW HIM AS: lead
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1957

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: lead singer of the Celtic punk band The Pogues, co-writer and co-singer of the song "Fairytale of New York."

    Karl Rove

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1950YOU KNOW HIM AS: former
    (Credit: AP Photo Tony Gutierrez)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1950

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: former staff member of the Bush administration (2001-2007), political adviser, political pundit.

    Demaryius Thomas

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1987YOU KNOW HIM AS: a
    (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1987

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: a professional NFL player with the Denver Broncos .

    Armin van Buuren

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1976YOU KNOW HIM AS: a
    (Credit: AP)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 25, 1976

    YOU KNOW HIM AS: a celebrity DJ and music producer.

    Stephenie Meyer

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1973YOU KNOW HER AS: the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1973

    YOU KNOW HER AS: the author of the "Twilight" vampire/romance novel series.

    Moose

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1990YOU KNOW REMEMBER HIM FOR:
    (Credit: NBC)

    BIRTHDAY: Dec. 24, 1990

    YOU KNOW REMEMBER HIM FOR: the late Moose (1990-2006) was a Parson Russell terrier, known best as "Eddie," the dog belonging to character Martin Crane from the NBC sitcom "Frasier." The canine performer also appeared in commercials, print ads and the 2000 film "My Dog Skip."(Pictured: Moose, in the lap of actor and "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer.)

