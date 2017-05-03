Celebrities' Kentucky Derby hats through the years
The 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, took place on Saturday, May 7, 2016. From Janet Jackson to Kim Kardashian, Susan Lucci and more, see some of the most unusual hats celebs have worn through the years.
Star Jones 2016(Credit: Getty Images)
TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.
The Supremes' Mary Wilson(Credit: Getty Images)
Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.
Brittany Howard(Credit: Getty Images)
Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2016.
Gayle King(Credit: Getty Images)
Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 2016.
Kate Upton(Credit: Getty Images)
Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 7, 2016.
Hillary Scott(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.
Vanessa Lachey(Credit: Getty Images)
Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay(Credit: Getty Images)
Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett(Credit: Getty Images)
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.
Andi Dorfman(Credit: Getty Images)
Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.
Coco Rocha(Credit: Getty Images)
Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.
Jane Seymour(Credit: Getty Images )
Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.
Miranda Lambert(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.
Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson(Credit: Getty Images)
Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Star Jones(Credit: Getty Images)
Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Ginnifer Goodwin(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Kate Flannery(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Mary J. Blige(Credit: Getty Images)
Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Miranda Lambert(Credit: Getty Images)
Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Cyndi Lauper(Credit: Getty Images)
Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman(Credit: Getty Images)
Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Ice-T and Nicole 'Coco' Austin(Credit: Getty Images)
Ice-T and Nicole "Coco" Austin pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
Vicki Gunvalson(Credit: Getty Images)
TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer/TV personality Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Kate Gosselin(Credit: Getty Images)
TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Vanessa Lachey(Credit: Getty Images)
Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Jordin Sparks(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Aubrey O'Day(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Kate Walsh(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend VIP suite at the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.
Kim Kardashian(Credit: Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.
Molly Sims(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.
Heidi Montag(Credit: Getty Images)
Heidi Montag of MTV's "The Hills" attends the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.
Victoria Gotti(Credit: Getty Images)
Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.
Tori Spelling(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.
Josh Groban and January Jones(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jermaine Dupri(Credit: Getty Images)
Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Boyz II Men(Credit: Getty Images)
Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Carson Daly(Credit: Getty Images)
Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
LaToya Jackson(Credit: Getty Images)
LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Kelly Rowland(Credit: Getty Images)
Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey(Credit: Getty Images)
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Kim Cattrall(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Nicole Richie(Credit: Getty Images)
Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
Anna Nicole Smith(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
George Strait and Kid Rock(Credit: Getty Images)
George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.
Susan Lucci(Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local media as she arrives at the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.
Janet Jackson(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends attend the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.
Jessica Simpson(Credit: Getty Images)
Singer Jessica Simpson sings "My Old Kentucky Home" before the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2002.
