    CelebritiesEntertainment

    Celebrities' Kentucky Derby hats through the years

    Updated
    joann.vaglica@newsday.com

    The 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, took place on Saturday, May 7, 2016. From Janet Jackson to Kim Kardashian, Susan Lucci and more, see some of the most unusual hats celebs have worn through the years.

    Star Jones 2016

    TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    TV personality Star Jones attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

    The Supremes' Mary Wilson

    Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Mary Wilson of The Supremes attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

    Brittany Howard

    Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Musician Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2016.

    Gayle King

    Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Gayle King attends the Delta Dental Celebrity Green Room during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 2016.

    Kate Upton

    Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

    Hillary Scott

    Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 07, 2016.

    Vanessa Lachey

    Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Vanessa Lachey attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

    Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay

    Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo attend the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

    Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

    Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

    Andi Dorfman

    Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Television personality Andi Dorfman attends the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2015.

    Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

    Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer celebrate the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

    Coco Rocha

    Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Coco Rocha attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

    Jane Seymour

    Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images )

    Actress Jane Seymour attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

    Miranda Lambert

    Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Miranda Lambert attends the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.

    Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson

    Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Star Jones

    Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Star Jones signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Ginnifer Goodwin

    Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Kate Flannery

    Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Kate Flannery attends the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Mary J. Blige signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Miranda Lambert

    Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Miranda Lambert signs a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Cyndi Lauper

    Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Cyndi Lauper with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman

    Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Joey Fatone and Shawn Stockman sign a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Ice-T and Nicole 'Coco' Austin

    Ice-T and Nicole
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Ice-T and Nicole "Coco" Austin pose with a limited edition 6 liter Moet & Chandon Imperial bottle for the brand's philanthropic initiative "Sign for the Roses" on the red carpet at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.

    Vicki Gunvalson

    TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    TV personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas

    Singer/TV personality Rozonda
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer/TV personality Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Kate Gosselin

    TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    TV personality Kate Gosselin attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Vanessa Lachey

    Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Vanessa Lachey attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Jordin Sparks

    Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Jordin Sparks attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Aubrey O'Day

    Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer/TV personality Aubrey O'Day attends the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Kate Walsh

    Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Kate Walsh visits the Mott's Garden Blend VIP suite at the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2011.

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kim Kardashian arrives at the 135th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.

    Molly Sims

    Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Molly Sims attends the 134th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

    Heidi Montag

    Heidi Montag of MTV's
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Heidi Montag of MTV's "The Hills" attends the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.

    Victoria Gotti

    Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Reality television personality Victoria Gotti arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

    Tori Spelling

    Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Tori Spelling arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

    Josh Groban and January Jones

    Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Josh Groban and January Jones arrive at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005.

    Jamie-Lynn Sigler

    Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives at the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2005 in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Jermaine Dupri

    Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Jermaine Dupri attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Boyz II Men

    Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Wayna Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Carson Daly

    Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Television personality Carson Daly attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    LaToya Jackson

    LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    LaToya Jackson attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Kelly Rowland

    Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

    Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attend the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Kim Cattrall

    Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Kim Cattrall attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Nicole Richie

    Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Socialite Nicole Richie attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    Anna Nicole Smith

    Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attends the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.

    George Strait and Kid Rock

    George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    George Strait and Kid Rock during the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

    Susan Lucci

    Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Actress Susan Lucci is interviewed by the local media as she arrives at the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

    Janet Jackson

    Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Janet Jackson and her family and friends attend the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2003.

    Jessica Simpson

    Singer Jessica Simpson sings
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Singer Jessica Simpson sings "My Old Kentucky Home" before the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2002.

