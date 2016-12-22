David Bowie (Credit: John Griffin) (Credit: John Griffin) David Bowie, the ever-changing artist behind ambitious concept pieces like "Space Oddity" and memorable new wave pop like "Let's Dance" died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, from cancer. He was 69.

Alan Rickman Alan Rickman, the English actor who played two of cinema's most enduring villains in "Die Hard" and the "Harry Potter" films, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, according to a statement from his family. "The actor and director Alan Rickman has died from cancer at the age of 69," the statement said. "He was surrounded by family and friends."

René Angélil (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Husband of Celine Dion, Rene Angelil died on Jan. 14, 2016, after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 73.

Glenn Frey (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Glenn Frey, co-founder of the Eagles and the sweet-sounding voice behind "Take It Easy" and "New Kid in Town," died Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, from complications from ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. He was 67.

Abe Vigoda Character actor Abe Vigoda, whose leathery, sunken-eyed face made him ideal for playing the over-the-hill detective Phil Fish in the 1970s TV series, "Barney Miller," and the doomed Mafia capo in "The Godfather," died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. Vigoda's daughter, Carol Vigoda Fuchs, told The Associated Press that Vigoda died in his sleep at Fuchs' home in Woodland Park, New Jersey. The cause of death was old age. He was 94.

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola Angela "Big Ang" Raiola, the raspy-voiced bar owner who gained fame on the reality TV series "Mob Wives," died Feb. 18, 2016, nearly a year after being diagnosed with throat cancer. She was 55.

Harper Lee Harper Lee, the elusive novelist whose child's-eye view of racial injustice in a small Southern town, "To Kill a Mockingbird," became standard reading for millions of young people and an Oscar-winning film, died on Feb. 19, 2016. She was 89.

Joey Feek (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) Joey Feek, who with her husband, Rory, formed the award-winning country duo Joey + Rory, died Friday, March 4, 2016, after a long battle with cervical cancer. She was 40.

Patty Duke (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Patty Duke, the Oscar-winning actress who also spent 50 years in front of TV cameras, capturing the heart of an entire generation playing a pair of identical cousins on her "Patty Duke Show," died Tuesday, March 29, 2016. Duke's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, said the actress died of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69.

Doris Roberts (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Doris Roberts, who played the tart-tongued, endlessly meddling mother on "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 17, 2016. She was 90.

Chyna (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Chyna, the tall, muscle-bound, raven-haired pro-wrestler who rocketed to popularity in the 1990s and later made the rounds on reality TV, was found dead in her Redondo Beach apartment on April 20, 2016. She was 46.

Prince (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci) (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci) Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," died from an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016, in his suburban Minneapolis home. He was 57.

Muhammad Ali Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight champion of hyperbole and showbiz as well as prizefighting, died Friday, June 3, 2016, at an undisclosed hospital in the Phoenix area after a brief hospitalization for a respiratory problem, according to a statement released by his family. He was 74.

Christina Grimmie (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Christina Grimmie, a season 6 contestant on "The Voice," was shot to death by a gunman while signing autographs at a Florida concert venue on June 10, 2016. She was 22.

Anton Yelchin (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new "Star Trek" films, was killed during a freak car accident when he was struck by his own car as it rolled backward down his driveway in Studio City on Sunday, June 19, 2016, police and his publicist said. He was 27.

Garry Marshall (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Writer-director Garry Marshall, whose deft touch with comedy and romance led to a string of TV hits that included "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley" and the box-office successes "Pretty Woman" and "Runaway Bride," died on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, of complications from pneumonia after having a stroke, his publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement. He was 81.

John McLaughlin (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin) John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Aug. 16, 2016. No cause of death was given. He was 89.

Jack Riley (Credit: AP / Dan Steinberg) (Credit: AP / Dan Steinberg) Jack Riley, who played a counseling client on "The Bob Newhart Show" and also voiced a character on Nickelodeon's animated "Rugrats," died Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. The 80-year-old actor died in Los Angeles, according to his representative Paul Doherty.

Gene Wilder (Credit: Paramount Pictures) (Credit: Paramount Pictures) Gene Wilder, the comedic actor whose tightly wound characters often seemed about to tear out their frizzy hair in such classic films as "The Producers," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and "Young Frankenstein," died Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at his home in Stamford, Connecticut. His nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman said the actor died of complications from Alzheimer's disease, according to Variety. He was 83.

Alexis Arquette (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt ) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt ) Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest. She was 47.

Agnes Nixon (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Agnes Nixon, the creative force behind the edgy and enduring TV soap operas "One Life to Live" and "All My Children," died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at a Haverford, Pennsylvania, physical rehabilitation facility close to her Rosemont home. She was 93.

Pete Burns (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Pete Burns, singer with the British band Dead or Alive that had success in the 1980s, died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. He was 57.

Gwen Ifill (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Gwen Ifill, the trailblazing co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour" and former host of "Washington Week in Review," died after a long battle with cancer, according to Washington public station WETA, which announced her death Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. She was 61.

Florence Henderson (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Florence Henderson, or Carol Brady, TV's most beloved and iconic mom from the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," was hospitalized Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she died the next day after suffering heart failure, according to reports. She was 82.

Peter Vaughan (Credit: Fiona Hanson / PA / AP) (Credit: Fiona Hanson / PA / AP) Veteran British character actor Peter Vaughan, who played the enigmatic Maester Aemon in "Game of Thrones," died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. He was 93.

Alan Thicke (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) The actor, best known for his role as loving father Dr. Jason Seaver on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1985 to 1992, died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at age 69.