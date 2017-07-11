Remembering Adam West, Chris Cornell, Mary Tyler Moore and more actors, musicians, icons and other notable people we've had to say goodbye to this year.

Nelsan Ellis (Credit: AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: AP / Matt Sayles) Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on "True Blood," died from heart failure due to alcohol-withdrawal complications on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The actor was 39.

Stephen Furst (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Actor Stephen Furst, best known for his role as Flounder in the 1978 comedy "Animal House," died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at age 63, due to complications from diabetes.

Adam West (Credit: Getty Images ) (Credit: Getty Images ) Adam West, the actor best known as the star of the 1960s "Batman" TV series, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at age 88, according to multiple media reports sourcing his representative Saturday.

Michael Bond (Credit: The Associated Press / Sang Tan) (Credit: The Associated Press / Sang Tan) British author Michael Bond, creator of the iconic teddy Paddington bear, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at age 91.

Glenne Headly (Credit: Invision, AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Invision, AP / Chris Pizzello) Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films ( "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Mr. Holland's Opus") and on TV ("ER," "Monk"), died Thursday night, June 8, 2017, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available.

Roger Smith (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Roger Smith, who starred as a detective on TV's "77 Sunset Strip" and was married to actress Ann-Margret for 50 years, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84, his wife's agent says.

Gregg Allman (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Gregg Allman's publicist, Ken Weinstein, confirmed Saturday. May 27, 2017 that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

Dina Merrill (Credit: AP / Harold P. Matosian) (Credit: AP / Harold P. Matosian) Dina Merrill, the rebellious, New York City-born heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at age 93 at the East Hampton home where she lived for 55 years.

Roger Moore (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Veteran British actor Roger Moore, a former James Bond star, died after a short battle with cancer, his family said Tuesday May 23, 2017. He was 89.

Chris Cornell (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) Chris Cornell, one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself Wednesday, May 17, in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city's medical examiner. He was 52.

Roger Ailes (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Roger Ailes, the communications maestro who transformed television news and America's political conversation by creating and ruling Fox News Channel for two decades before being ousted last year for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, May 18, according to his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. He died after a fall at his Palm Beach home on May 10 caused bleeding on the brain, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office said. He was 77.

Jonathan Demme (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Jonathan Demme, the Baldwin-born director known for his Oscar-winning thriller "The Silence of the Lambs" and his landmark concert film, "Stop Making Sense," died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, according to reports. He was 73.

Charlie Murphy (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Charlie Murphy, a successful stand-up comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy, died from complications stemming from a battle with leukemia on April 12, 2017.

J. Geils (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson) (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson) Musician J. Geils, founder of The J. Geils Band known for such peppy early '80s pop hits as "Love Stinks," ''Freeze Frame" and "Centerfold," died in his Massachusetts home on April 11, 2017. Geils Jr., seen here on Aug. 14, 2010, was 71.

Don Rickles Don Rickles, the king of insult comedians, died on Thursday, April 6, at his home in Los Angeles of kidney failure, publicist Paul Schrifin announced. He was 90.

Chuck Berry (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday, March 18, at his home west of St. Louis. He was 90.

Bill Paxton (Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images) (Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images) Bill Paxton, a prolific and charismatic actor who had memorable roles in such blockbusters as "Apollo 13," "Twister" and "Titanic" while also cherishing his work in "One False Move" and other low-budget movies and in the HBO series "Big Love," died from complications due to surgery on Saturday, Feb. 25. He was 61.

Neil Fingleton (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Neil Fingleton, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones" died Saturday, Feb. 25 at 36. British media reported the cause as heart failure.

Herb Oscar Anderson (Credit: WABC) (Credit: WABC) Herb Oscar Anderson, the morning DJ whose rich, dulcet tones started the day for listeners of WABC/77 AM radio in the '60s, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Bennington, Vermont. Anderson, who was 88, died from kidney failure according to his son, actor John James.

Sir John Hurt (Credit: AP / Sang Tan) (Credit: AP / Sang Tan) The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who moved audiences to tears in "The Elephant Man," terrified them in "Alien," and drew laughter for the very same scene in "Spaceballs," died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Hurt, who had said he had pancreatic cancer, died in London, according to his agent Charles McDonald. He was 77. The photo is from the Sept. 13, 2011 London premiere of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

Mary Tyler Moore (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Mary Tyler Moore, one of the most beloved and honored actresses in television history who starred in comedies that once dominated prime-time along with American culture, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. A cause of death was not released by the family. She was 80. The photo is from Moore's visit to Capitol Hill on July 18, 2006 to advocate for Juvenile Diabetes research during a stem-cell bill debate.

Butch Trucks (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of the legendary Southern rock group, The Allman Brothers, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69. The photo is from the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Lee O'Denat (Credit: Getty Images for Blossom Ball / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images for Blossom Ball / Dimitrios Kambouris) Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in San Diego. Known as Q, he was born in Hollis, Queens. The cause of death was heart disease -- specifically, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease -- with obesity a contributing factor, according to a medical examiner. He was 43. The photo is from a March 2014 fundraiser for the Endometriosis Foundation of America in Manhattan.

Miguel Ferrer (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The actor, who was a cousin of actor George Clooney, succumbed to cancer at his Los Angeles home at the age of 61.

William Peter Blatty (Credit: AP / Jordan Straus) (Credit: AP / Jordan Straus) Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died Jan. 13, 2017, in a Maryland hospital, his wife, Julie Alicia Blatty, told The Associated Press. The couple lived in Bethesda. The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, she said. He was 89. The photo is from the stage premiere of "The Exorcist" on July 11, 2012 in Westwood, Calif.