Celebrities who died in 2017: Mary Tyler Moore, John Hurt, more
Remembering the actors, musicians, icons and more notable people we said goodbye to in 2017, a year that marked the passing of
John Hurt(Credit: AP)
The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who could move audiences to tears in "The Elephant Man," terrify them in "Alien," and spoof that very same scene in "Spaceballs," died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died in London, according to his agent Charles McDonald. He was 77.
Mary Tyler Moore(Credit: Getty Images )
Mary Tyler Moore, one of the most beloved and honored actresses in television history who starred in a pair of comedies that once dominated prime-time along with American culture, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. A cause of death was not released by the family. She was 80.
Butch Trucks(Credit: AP)
Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of Southern rock legend The Allman Brothers, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69.
Lee O'Denat(Credit: Getty Images)
Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular "R-rated" website WorldStarHipHop.com, died in San Diego on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The cause of death was heart disease -- specifically, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease -- with obesity a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner. He was 43.
Miguel Ferrer(Credit: AP)
Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The actor, who was also a cousin of George Clooney, succumbed to cancer at his Los Angeles home at the age of 61.
William Peter Blatty(Credit: AP)
Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," has died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. He died at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he lived, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, told The Associated Press. The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, she said. He was 89.
William Christopher(Credit: AP)
William Christopher, who portrayed the beloved Father Francis Mulcahy on the TV series "M*A*S*H," died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. He was 84. Here, Jamie Farr, left, plugs his ears as cast members Harry Morgan, second from left, Loretta Swit, William Christopher, and from back row left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the Los Angeles set on Oct. 22, 1981.
