"The Hunger Games" star was quoted by Entertainment Weekly as saying, "If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world." So we guess that means she'll be heading for the afterlife.

Jon Stewart (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) The former "Daily Show" host told People magazine last year that if Donald Trump won the presidency, he'd be "getting in a rocket and going to another planet, because clearly this planet's gone bonkers."

Omari Hardwick (Credit: Getty Images / Valery Hache) (Credit: Getty Images / Valery Hache) "If Donald Trump wins the presidency, I'm out," the "Power" star told The Wrap, adding he'd head for Italy after the election. Here, he attends a photocall for "Power" on April 7, 2014, in Cannes, France.

Sienna Miller (Credit: Getty Images / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT) (Credit: Getty Images / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT) "I don't know if I can stay if it goes the wrong way, so I'm really hoping that Hillary comes through," the British star, who currently resides in New York, told Variety at the premiere of "The Lost City of Z." Here, Miller is seen in France on May 23, 2015.

Whoopi Goldberg (Credit: Donald Bowers / Oxygen ) (Credit: Donald Bowers / Oxygen ) In January, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said if Donald Trump were to become president, she would move. "I don't think that's America. I don't want it to be America. Maybe it's time for me to move, you know," she said.

Barry Diller (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) While telling Bloomberg he was so sure Trump wouldn't win the presidential election that he'd "put money on it," the media billionaire said, "if Donald Trump doesn't fall, I'll either move out of the country or join the resistance." Here, he is shown attending the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 7, 2010.

Kathryn Hahn (Credit: ©Patrick McMullan / Jimi Celeste) (Credit: ©Patrick McMullan / Jimi Celeste) The "Bad Moms" actress hinted she'd move to Iceland in the event of a Trump presidency, according to the Toronto Sun. Actress Kathryn Hahn at a private screening of STX Entertainment's "Bad Moms" at the Metrograph in Manhattan on Monday, July 18, 2016.

Eddie Griffin (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) According to Breitbart News, actor Eddie Griffin told DJ Vlad he'd vote for Kanye West over Donald Trump, and that if Trump won, "I'm moving to Africa." Here, the comedian performs at the 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2010.

Jurnee Smollet-Bell (Credit: Lionsgate) (Credit: Lionsgate) The "Friday Night Lights" star told The Scene she's "definitely moving to Canada" if Trump wins the election. Here, she is shown with Lance Gross in a scene from "Tyler Perry's Temptation," featuring Kim Kardashian.

Rosie O'Donnell (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM) After the NY Daily News reported in April 2016 that O'Donnell would be moving to Canada if Trump were elected, the comedian and former talk-show host Tweeted, "LISTEN UP WASTED TRUMPERS - I AM NEVER LEAVING THE USA - AND HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT."

Jenny Slate (Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola) (Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola) The "Zootopia" actress didn't exactly threaten to leave the U.S. in the event of a Trump presidency, but it's worth noting she did attest, "If Donald Trump wins the presidency, a pig will fly out of my butthole, because it will be a nightmare." Here, she is seen attending "The Secret Life of Pets" New York premiere at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Saturday, June 25, 2016.

Michelle Branch (Credit: Photo by Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Photo by Bruce Gilbert) Shortly after the election, the singer hinted she's not quite set on a destination, Tweeting, "Any foreigners wanna get hitched??" Here, Branch performs a concert at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 24, 2011.

George Lopez (Credit: AP / Eric Jamison) (Credit: AP / Eric Jamison) Shortly after Donald Trump announced his presidency, comedian George Lopez jokingly told TMZ, "If he wins, he won't have to worry about immigration, we'll all go back."

Armie Hammer (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello) When asked by Vanity Fair, "Where Will You Move if Donald Trump Becomes President?" actor Armie Hammer joked, "I would move to the Caribbean and start a jet ski rental business."

Amber Rose (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) In March 2016 Amber Rose told US Weekly, "Jesus Christ, I can't even think about it! I'm moving, I'm out! I can't. And I am taking my son with me! I would be devastated, to be honest with you!"

Keegan-Michael Key (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key from USA Network series "Playing House" told TMZ in an interview that he would move to Canada if Trump became president. "It's like, 10 minutes from Detroit; that's where I'm from. My mom lives there. It'd make her happy, too."

Neve Campbell (Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Andy Kropa) (Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Andy Kropa) In an interview with the Huffington Post, actress Neve Campbell stated if Trump was elected she would move back to Canada. "I'm terrified. It's really scary. My biggest fear is that Trump will triumph."

Raven-Symoné (Credit: AP / Charles Sykes) (Credit: AP / Charles Sykes) Actress and host of "The View" Raven-Symoné said on the talk show, "My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated, I'm gonna move to Canada with my entire family. I already have my ticket."

Spike Lee (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain) (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain) Where did film director Spike Lee say he would move if Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States? Lee joked to Vanity Fair, "I'm moving back to the republic of Brooklyn, New York."

Stephen King (Credit: Shane Leonard) (Credit: Shane Leonard) In an interview with The Washington Post in September, best-selling author Stephen King said he'd move to Canada if Trump became president. He stated, "A Trump presidency scares me more than anything else. I'm terrified that he'll become president."

Chloë Sevigny (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) When asked by Vanity Fair where she would move if Donald Trump became president of the United states, actress Chloë Sevigny responded, "Nova Scotia."

Zosia Mamet (Credit: ©Patrick McMullan / Sylvain Gaboury) (Credit: ©Patrick McMullan / Sylvain Gaboury) "Girls" actress Zosia Mamet told Vanity Fair her destination of choice would be "Siberia," if Donald Trump were to become president.

Elisabeth Moss (Credit: Invision for the Television Academy / Danny Moloshok) (Credit: Invision for the Television Academy / Danny Moloshok) Vanity Fair asked "Man Men," actress Elisabeth Moss where she would move if Donald Trump became president and she said, "I always wanted to live in Italy so that might be a good time."

Natasha Lyonne (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck) (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck) When asked by Vanity Fair where she would move if Donald Trump became president, "Orange Is the New Black" actress Natasha Lyonne said, "Straight to hell, or a mental hospital for a while 'cause why is this happening?"

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her concerns of Donald Trump becoming president in an interview with The New York Times. "I can't imagine what this place would be ― I can't imagine what the country would be ― with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be ― I don't even want to contemplate that." She added that her late husband would have joked, "Now it's time for us to move to New Zealand."

Ne-Yo (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) R&B crooner Ne-Yo threatened to leave the country if Donald Trump becomes president. A TMZ camera guy caught up with the singer at LAX in October 2016, and the musician said, "I already told you what I'm doing if he becomes president. I am moving to Canada. Straight away. Me and Drake gon [sic] be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president."

Bryan Cranston (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston told "The Bestseller Experiment" podcast he would "Absolutely...definitely move" if Donald Trump won the election. He said, "It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't."

Chelsea Handler (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) During a May episode of "Live with Kelly and Michael," comedian Chelsea Handler reportedly said, "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't, I will leave the country," according to ibtimes.com.

Samuel L. Jackson (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) During a "Hateful Eight Ball" segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in December 2015, the talk show host asks the eight ball, which is voiced by a "psychic" Samuel L. Jackson, "Will Donald Trump be our next president?" to which he replies, "If that [expletive] becomes president, I'll move my black [expletive] to South Africa."

Cher (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) In a June 2015 Twitter exchange with another user, Cher tweeted: "IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖."

Amy Schumer (Credit: AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: AP / Jordan Strauss) Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer sat down with Emily Maitlis of BBC Newsnight and said, "I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. ... It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's too crazy,"

Lena Dunham (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt) "Girls" star Lena Dunham said she's out of here if Donald Trump wins the November presidential election. "I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will," Dunham has said about moving to Canada if he wins. "I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there."

Barbra Streisand (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth) Barbra Streisand is not happy about Donald Trump's rise in running for president. The singer was vocal during an appearance on Australia's "60 Minutes," saying she "Can't believe it. I'm either coming to your country, if you'll let me in, or Canada."

Miley Cyrus (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky) Earlier in the year, singer Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram a photo of Donald Trump, with the caption "Donald Trump is a [explicit] nightmare." In a separate series of Instagram posts, the "Wrecking Ball" singer says "...Honestly [explicit] this [explicit] I am moving if this is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!" which is accompanied by an image of Trump posing with hunters.