Iggy Azalea and Nick Young. Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. Ciara and Russell Wilson. See other celeb-athlete couples who’ve gotten together over the years.

Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Actress Cameron Diaz and baseball star Alex Rodriguez dated for about a year before calling it quits in June 2011.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) Model-actress Kate Upton and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander dated for more than three years before becoming engaged. On Monday, May 2, 2016, Upton, for the first time, spoke publicly of her engagement on the red carpet for the Met Gala in Manhattan, saying Verlander proposed before the baseball season started.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker were married for three years before the actress filed for divorce. The former couple -- who married on July 7, 2007 -- married in a spectacular ceremony held at a 17th century Parisian castle.

Ciara and Russell Wilson (Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery) (Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery) R&B singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson married Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in a highly private ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The couple became engaged in March after first appearing publicly together at a White House state dinner on April 26, 2015.

Rihanna and Matt Kemp (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Singer Rihanna and then-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp were introduced through friends in November 2009. She announced their relationship in April, but by December 2010, they had broken up.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady began dating in 2006, and three years later, were married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian Lake.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries (Credit: AP / Evan Agostini) (Credit: AP / Evan Agostini) Kim Kardashian's dated -- and married -- well-known athletes, from NFL star Reggie Bush, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin to the NBA's Kris Humphries.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Following a four-year engagement and two children together, singer and fashion entrepreneur Jessica Simpson and former NFL pro Eric Johnson married, on Saturday, July 6, 2014, at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Simpson and Johnson began dating in May 2010, though word did not get out until early July. He proposed that November with a three-stone, Neil Lane engagement ring with a central ruby flanked by two diamonds.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "Hero" singer Enrique Iglesias and Russian professional tennis player Anna Kournikova have been dating on-and-off since 2001.

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) On-air personality Candice Crawford and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo began dating in the summer of 2009. Two years later, in May 2011, they married at Arlington Hall in Dallas. They have two kids: Rivers and Hawkins.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann (Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and professional football player Kroy Biermann married in Georgia on Nov. 11, 2011. Together, they have four kids: Kroy Jagger, Jr.; Kash Kade and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler got engaged in April 2011, then broke of their engagement three months later just to get engaged again in October 2011. Along with their second engagement, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. She and Cutler ended up marrying in June 2013 in Nashville and now have three children.

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young (Credit: Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan) (Credit: Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan) Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young proposed to Australian rapper Iggy Azalea late Monday, June 1, 2015, as they celebrated Young's 30th birthday. But, after more than a year of engagement, the rapper and her beau called it quits. In an Instagram post on June 19, 2016, Azalea cites trust issues for the pair's breakup, after a video taken by Young's Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell turned up online in March and appeared to show Young bragging about being with other women.

Jessie James and Eric Decker (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Country-singer Jessie James and New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker married in June 2013, and within three months, announced they were expecting. They now have two children, daughter Vivianne Rose and son Eric.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Then 29-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward and 25-year-old reality TV starlet were married on Sept. 27, 2009, in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony. By their fourth wedding anniversary, things were shaky. Kardashian filed for divorce that December. During her estrangement from Odom, Kardashian was dating another NBA notable: the Houston Rockets' bearded star James Harden.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano) "Being Mary Jane" actress Gabrielle Union and professional basketball player Dwyane Wade dated on and off for four years before getting engaged on Dec. 21, 2013. They went on to marry at Chateau Artisan, a castle surrounded by a moat in unincorporated Dade County south of Miami, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actress Hilary Duff filed for divorce in February 2015 from former New York Islanders center Mike Comrie,13 months after announcing their separation. The couple, who began dating in 2007, were married in August 2010. They have one child together, son Luca Cruz.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Dancer-actress Julianne Hough and NHL pro Brooks Laich announced their engagement on Aug. 18, 2015, a little more than a year and a half after they first started dating.

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere and Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko announced in October 2014 that they were engaged, after having had an on-and-off relationship since meeting at a book party in 2009. They have one child together, Kaya Evdokia.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actress-comedian Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been dating since May 2014.

Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Hannah Davis and retired New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter married on Saturday, July 9, 2016 at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in the city of St. Helena in California. The couple have been linked romantically since 2012.

Victoria and David Beckham (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) After meeting in 1997 at a Manchester United soccer game, the former Spice Girl and English soccer player wasted no time making things official -- the following year, Beckham proposed to the fashionista. In March 1999, the couple gave birth to their first child, Brooklyn, and by July of that same year, they married. In addition to Brooklyn, they have three other children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) "Once Upon a Time" star JoAnna Garcia and baseball player Nick Swisher tied the knot in 2010 in Palm Beach. They have two children: Emerson Jay and Sailor Stevie.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Grammy-winning country singer Carrie Underwood married NHL player Mike Fisher at the Reynolds Plantation resort in Greensboro, Georgia in 2010. They have one son, Isaiah Michael.